‘Customers do know servers aren’t cooking their meals, right?’: Server calls out customers who refuse to tip because they didn’t like the food

A former server’s clip went viral on TikTok after she shared her feelings about customers who don’t tip because of the quality of their food.

The video featured TikTok user Karen (@karen.deanda) who typically posts server skits. In the clip, she reenacts a situation whereby a customer decided not to tip despite receiving excellent service from Karen.

“You were great, but the food was, we just didn’t like it,” Karen says as the customer.

“Right. No, I get it,” Karen replies. “You know, I’m not gonna get a tip for providing amazing service which is kind of the main thing that I’m supposed to do. Um, but I get it. Thanks.”

The customers then complimented Karen’s service which she disregarded, saying it means “nothing” to her.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karen via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 108,000 views as of Monday, resonating with other servers on the platform.

“I can’t pay my bills with compliments,” one viewer wrote.

“One time a table wrote on their ticket ‘so sweet, funny, and amazing!’ Then tipped $5 on a $90 like bro the compliments mean nothing now,” a second agreed.

“Yeah like compliments won’t put food on my plate guys, that’s why I don’t only serve it’s not reliable sometimes,” a third echoed.

However, customers in the comments felt differently, saying they don’t feel obligated to tip.

“Tips are literally only for amazing experience if ur average to good but the food is sh1t no tip. take it up with the employers not the customers,” one user wrote.

“I’m not tipping for gross food, as yes, I’ll wait till the end to tell u the food was bad,” a second commented.

“Friendly reminder you are not entitled to anyone’s money in a tipping environment,” a third stated.

Karen isn’t the only server to go viral on TikTok in regards to tipping. Many servers have shared how they receive tips. One server revealed that her method for getting tips is to “confront” customers. Another server said they “bullshit” customers into receiving good tips.