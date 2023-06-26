‘No cashiers, only half of self-checkout working, THEN IT’S CARD ONLY!’: Walmart customer defends abandoning shopping carts after seeing long line

In response to a Walmart worker’s video calling out people who abandon their full shopping carts, a customer explained circumstances in which they say the action is justifiable.

The stitched video starts off with a clip of Chelsea Jo (@finnandquinn), a Walmart worker who appears to be filming while at work. In the short video, Chelsea shows viewers an abandoned shopping cart that has a pack of water bottles, at least two packages of raw meat, and what appears to be a box with frozen burritos.

“Stop f*cking doing this. Please, for the love of God, stop doing this,” she urges customers.

Marquita (@shoppingbestie) then jumps onto the screen to explain the customer’s perspective. The TikToker has more than 114,000 followers and regularly posts about a variety of deals and products.

She explains that she’s had to abandon her carts in the past because she was confronted with “long *ss” lines, waiting upwards of 30 minutes with little progress. In the video, she shows photos of Walmart lines that snake around the store.

She explained that the frustration of the long lines is compounded by the fact that there will sometimes not be enough cashiers to handle the number of customers, and the self-checkout area only has a fraction of the kiosks in working order.

“After doing all that shopping, yeah, I’m kind of like irritated at this point and I abandon my cart,” Marquita says.

The TikToker clarifies that she rarely abandoned refrigerated items. She adds that in her eyes the issue comes all the way up from the corporate office, and it is ultimately their responsibility to improve the work experience for employees and the shopping experience for customers.

“Understand the frustration as the consumer where you’ve done all this shopping just to sit here and wait 30 minutes and not really make any progress in line,” she concludes.

The video has garnered more than 80,000 views and over 400 comments.

Commenters relayed their own experiences with the lines at their local Walmarts.

“No cashiers, only half of self check out working, THEN ITS CARD ONLY!” the most popular comment read.

“Screaming toddler, long lines, no cashiers, only self checkout and cc only. Yeah I’m just walking out,” a person shared.

“The corporation spends so much trying to get us to spend money, but then makes it painful to pay. It’s such a waste,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marquita and Walmart for comment via email.