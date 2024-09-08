‘This was absolutely insane’: Woman gets yelled at during Crunch Fitness workout. She can’t believe why—and the gym’s response

A Crunch Fitness member posted a viral TikTok saying a random man yelled at her during her workout. After asking if the gym would cancel the man’s membership, she can’t believe how they responded.

Cassidy Davis (@cassidynashdavis) has reached over 928,000 views and 126,000 likes on her video. She also posted an update explaining that she reached out to Crunch to resolve the issue.

To start her video, Davis records herself while sitting in her car and adds an on-screen caption.

“This man just YELLED at me at the gym.”

Why was she yelled at during her Crunch workout?

She explains that while resting in between sets on a lifting machine, she noticed feet walking toward her as she was looking down. “I’m assuming he’s waiting for me to be done, so I’m like finishing,” she says. “I look up and he’s like, pull out your headphones.”

Davis says she took out her headphones and the man immediately asked her how many more sets she would be doing until she finished at that machine. She says she told him she only had one more set to finish. He walked away, leaving her to finish shortly.

Next, Davis explains that she took a break before returning to her last set and got on her phone “for 10 seconds” to log her workout in her notes.

“All of a sudden I hear someone yelling,” she adds. Davis says she took her headphones out once again to realize that the man she just spoke to was yelling directly at her. “This huge dude is yelling at me,” she says, “standing over me while I’m sat at the machine.”

“What the F is wrong with you?” she says he yelled at her. “How dare you be texting while I’m waiting,” she continues. “How dare you not offer me to sub in, this is ridiculous.”

Davis said the man continued to curse and scream at her while everyone else in the gym just watched silently. Then she tells viewers that she calmly told the man she was going to finish her last set. Even though all she wanted to do was cry, she said he could use it once she was finished.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she exclaims.

However, she says the man did not budge and continued to scream at her to leave the machine.

It didn’t stop

“I was not gonna let him rush me,” she says. Although next she heard him go to another man working out next to her and complain that “girls just text, text, text in this gym.” Davis tells viewers she is thankful for this man that responded by telling him “everyone needs breaks” while working out.

Once she finished her set, Davis says she asked the man if he would like for her to wipe down the machine before leaving. “No, just get the F out of my way … I’m so done with you,” she says he loudly responded.

“I can’t explain how loud this man yelled at me,” she adds.

Before ending her video she says, “If you’re seeing this sir, I hope you have a horrible day and go to therapy.”

Crunch Fitness under fire

In a second video, Davis posted her emailed screenshots of her conversation with Crunch after she heard back from them regarding the incident.

She says that originally she had reported it to the manager on site before leaving the gym. He asked her to email him exactly what had happened because he would need a written record.

First she adds a picture of the manager’s response to her initial email. Part of the email reads, “Let me start by apologizing on Crunch’s behalf. This is not behavior that is tolerated and we continue to strive to create a safe and fun environment for our Crunch Fam.”

“This member has been addressed and I assure you that this is not an experience you will have with him again going forward,” they continue. “I have filed your complaint with our corporate office … We are immediately taking action to address this issue.”

Davis says that although she found the response nice, she felt they didn’t confirm that this could never happen to her again.

“Now that he knows I reported him, he will definitely do that to me,” she adds.

She then adds a screenshot of her response back to the Crunch manager, asking if it would be possible to ban the man as a member of the gym. “I want to believe you when you say this will not happen again with him,” she explains, “I no longer feel safe attending this gym if he’s allowed to continue his membership there.”

In response, Crunch told Davis in email that, “We will be refunding your September dues as we understand you wanting to take time out of the facilities while this is renewed and resolved.”

“We are truly sorry this occurred as this is never the experience we want our members to have,” they added.

Escalation and resolution

Davis reiterates to viewers that she no longer feels safe at the gym. “He knows what I look like and he knows that I reported him … I just need Crunch to ban this man.”

“I’m not the only one that has reported him,” she adds before ending her video. “I just feel like enough is enough.”

Davis then posted that she received another email from Crunch in response to her membership status. “I’m so relieved I could cry,” she wrote in the caption. “Tysm to everyone who helped with this.”

In her video, Davis uses the green screen effect to talk over a screenshotted photo of Crunch’s email. “The member you had an incident with is no longer a Crunch member,” she reads. “He will not be someone you have to interact with in our gym.”

Crunch Fitness states that “this is not behavior that is tolerated, and we continue to strive and create a safe and fun environment for our Crunch Fam.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Davis via TikTok comment section and direct message and Crunch Fitness via media contact form.

