‘I think my body would go into shock if I had a day off’: Cruise ship worker clocks in for another 14 hours after working for 150 days in a row

A woman’s video about working for 150 days in a row on a cruise ship has sparked discussion about labor and the human body’s reaction to breaks after such constant work.

Posted by @duncansfuzz, the video shows a young woman on a cruise ship, with text overlays communicating that she has been working for 150 days in a row, and is clocking in for another 14-hour shift.

“POV: you just worked 150 days in a row and you’re about to clock another 14 hours,” the text overlay reads. “I think my body would go into shock if I had a day off.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @duncansfuzz via email regarding the video.

Cruise contracts for employees can range from two to nine months, depending on what type of cruise they are signing on for, according to Cruise Critic. It is unclear which cruise line the poster works for.

Multiple commenters who also work on cruise ships—or implied that they do—shared that they had difficulty coping with days off after long stints working.

“I took like a week off and after I came back I couldn’t stand to be on my foot for my entire shift my body literally gave up,” one commenter wrote.

“I remember doing this and the one day I took off completely f*cked me up,” another user said. “My body died.”

“Taking a day off is so dangerous because that’s when you crash, better to power through (I just quit my job after 3 years of horrific burnout),” one user shared.

Others were less sympathetic, pointing to the fact that despite the hours she works, she is on a cruise ship.

“Almost threw an absolute fit over injustice b4 i realized ur on a cruise ship,” someone wrote.

“A cruise doesn’t count lmfaoo,” another user claimed.

“At least ur on a cruise,” one commenter wrote.