‘Happened out of nowhere’: Woman buys a Toyota Camry with a panoramic roof. Then she says it spontaneously shattered

You won’t believe this Toyota’s view. A customer is asking what the heck went wrong with her new vehicle after discovering her cracked Camry panoramic roof.

Toyota Camry owner Rachelle (@rachelle.004) displayed the damage in a video posted to her TikTok account on Monday.

The cracked Camry panoramic roof

It “happened out of nowhere too,” states the video’s caption.

Rachelle points the camera upward, revealing that the panoramic roof window, although still intact, is completely cracked.

She then takes the camera outside the Camry, displaying the allegedly spontaneous cracking from the top side of the car.

From the window’s appearance, it seems there’s no fix available other than completely replacing it.

Rachelle includes a tongue-in-cheek screen text. “Get a Camry with a panoramic roof they said,” it reads, followed by a crying emoji.

Do Toyota panoramic roofs crack often?

According to National Windscreens, “Repair and replacement of panoramic sunroofs is an ever more frequent occurrence with modern vehicle design.”

A 2023 lawsuit launched against Toyota, Mercedes, and Nissan claims that panoramic windows in the RAV4 were defective.

Per Glassbytes.com, “documentation filed with the court [claims] that the panoramic sunroofs on a number of Nissan vehicles have a ‘defect.’”

“They and their cited experts contend that the design of the sunroofs make them vulnerable to fracturing or shattering under normal driving conditions.”

However, the suit did not specifically mention the Camry.

What is Toyota doing?

According to Car Scoops, two people have claimed that Toyota told them that repairs to the panoramic roof were not covered by the warranty.

Plaintiff Jerry Takili says he was told “his warranty didn’t cover sunroofs. Despite being insured, he was forced to pay $1,237.59.”

“The suit says that Toyota has not issued a recall for the sunroofs, and, indeed, a look at NHTSA.gov shows that there are no recalls related to the alleged fault for the 2021 Toyota RAV4.”

The cause of the shattering has not yet been determined.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota via email for a statement.

Viewers react

The video discouraged some viewers from opting for the Camry’s panoramic roof option.

“Ok this is my sign to not get one with a panoramic sunroof,” wrote Angelica98.

Another viewer added, “ok nvm I’m glad mine doesn’t have a sunroof.”

Reve, a fellow Camry driver, commented, “I have a Camry too girl and that actually happen [sic] to my back windshield and out of nowhere as well. I just paid outta pocket for it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachelle via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.