‘I swear people think if you spend more money it’ll work better’: Woman says you don’t need to spend $42 for 115 tablets of Claritin. Instead, look for this deal

With allergy season in full swing, a TikToker recently shared a budget-friendly alternative to expensive allergy medications.

Featured Video

In her video, which has gained 337,800 views at the time of writing, TikTok creator Jordan Plaza (@.jordieray) shares a cheaper alternative to the often pricey Claritin allergy tablets.

“This is just your friendly neighborhood reminder that you don’t have to spend $42 on 115 tablets of Claritin,” Plaza says. Instead, she recommends a more cost-effective option: “You can get Kirkland’s brand for 365 pills for $12.”

She adds, “Just so you know, since it’s like allergy flu season,” wrapping up her brief PSA.

Advertisement

In the video’s caption, Plaza adds, “Claritin can be SO expensive. Hope this helps!!”

What’s the difference between the two?

Both Allerclear, the Kirkland brand, and Claritin contain the same active ingredient—loratadine—which is an antihistamine used to treat sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, and throat irritation. Each brand provides the same amount per tablet, 10mg.

The only difference between the two brands lies in the inactive ingredients.

Advertisement

Kirkland’s Allerclear includes lactose monohydrate, magnesium stearate, povidone, and pregelatinized starch as inactive components. Claritin, on the other hand, uses lactose monohydrate, magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, and sodium starch glycolate.

While these non-active ingredients don’t affect loratadine’s ability to treat allergies, they may influence factors like tablet texture or how it dissolves.

Finally, it’s important to note there are different ways of processing loratadine for use, which could be an important factor in pricing.

Advertisement

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments section, most viewers supported the TikToker’s advice and shared their own experiences of saving money by choosing generic medications over name-brand options.

“As a licensed pharmacy technician I approve this message!” one viewer wrote.

“Right! my daughter was prescribed the generic of zyrtec for allergies but her insurance doesn’t cover it,” shared another. “So I buy the Sams brand for a lot cheaper than the zyrtec brand.”

Advertisement

“I work in a pharmacy trust me if they’re buying brand names it’s because they have some sort of complex about it,” remarked a third. “I swear people think if you spend more money it will work better.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Plaza via email and TikTok direct message. It also contacted Costco via email and Claritin via website contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.