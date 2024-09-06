‘Is Costco really that petty’: Costco customer catches cashier refusing to allow husband to pay for wife

Costco customers are ready to cancel the wholesaler for policies that some believe are going too far.

In a viral video with over 41,000 views, TikTok user Gabe (@gsfitnet) recalled an experience he had while trying to pay for his things at Costco, which left him scratching his head.

“I’m really curious if this is happening to anybody else if you go to Costco,” he began in the clip. He then described the bewildering experience.

It went down during a regular trip to the store to buy groceries. Gabe noted the store upgraded its system to confirm that shoppers have an active membership.

“Normally, you just show your ID and you walk in,” he said. “Now, they got this new thing where you gotta scan your ID when you walk in.”

The man called the upgraded security measures “cool.” However, he thought what happened next was a bit too overzealous.

Was a man barred from paying his wife’s bill?

“Weird thing happens at the register though,” he claimed.

Allegedly, while standing in line, he overheard a cashier tell the couple in front of him (who he assumed was married) that only the member could pay for the groceries.

“The husband tries to hand a hundred dollar bill to the cashier,” he said.

The cashier allegedly rejected the money, stating only the member could pay. When the alleged husband gave the money to his wife to pay, the cashier continued to reject the payment.

“Cashier goes ‘No, I can’t accept this, it’s like he’s paying for it through,’” the man reported.

Ultimately, the content creator was left wondering if Costco’s new policies have gone too far.

“Is Costco really getting THAT strict?” text overlaid on the clip asked.

What does Costco’s payment policy state?

According to Costco’s website, the wholesaler accepts all forms of payment including cash, debit, credit, and checks. Though the policy does indicate photo identification and approval by a manager may be required, it does not explicitly bar a non-member for paying for a member’s items.

However, it does indicate that the primary member is responsible for any purchases made by any additional card holders.

Viewers respond

Costco’s new member verification methods have gained scrutiny on social media. Last month, the Daily Dot reported on a viral TikTok video wherein a shopper accused the store of using facial recognition software to grant or deny entry to shoppers.

One woman said she was prevented from shopping for her hospitalized mother due to its policies. Others said they’ve had problems proving that they’re the person on their own Costco membership.

It makes sense for the company to restrict entry to members only. After all, the store’s membership fees rake in billions in revenue.

Another TikToker offered up advice for shoppers on how they could save on having to pay the fees all together.

Viewers weigh in on Costco

In the comments section of Gabe’s video, some outraged shoppers said they are just about fed up with the wholesaler.

“I would’ve asked for a manger!! Costco is getting out of control!” user Michael S. wrote.

Others touted the store’s competition, Sam’s Club, as a more viable option.

“Costco, you’re canceled; Sam’s you’re up…lets’ go!” user Kuulmom68 added.

“Meanwhile at Sam’s you scan and go. No picture ID,” user J Thomas wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco and Sam’s Club (Walmart) via contact form and Gabe by TikTok comment and direct message for comment and more information.



