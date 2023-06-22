‘I thought Costco was a safe space’: Customer says Costco worker didn’t believe it was her after checking photo on membership card in self-checkout line

A woman recently shared a “humbling” experience she had at Costco: A worker didn’t believe she was the person on her membership card.

In a short storytime post, Cayt Schultz (@caytt) sat in her car on the verge of tears. She then recalled a Costco employee approaching her in the self-checkout line to check her membership card.

“I thought Costco was a safe space, but it was far from that today,” Schultz said.

While Schultz was in the self-checkout line, she said that a Costco employee was “going through and checking to make sure our membership cards matched” each customer.

However, Schultz said that the worker didn’t recognize her from her membership photo, in part, because Schultz said her picture looked “hideous.” The worker then requested to see Schultz’s ID, where Schultz said she looked “gorg.”

“I am not coming back to this Costco,” she said. “If they’re gonna be checking my membership [card] as hard as a bar does for me to get a drink, I am not coming back.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Schultz via TikTok comment and Costco via its media request form. As of Thursday morning, Schultz’s video had over 12,700 views, with a number of users claiming that they don’t look like their membership photos, either.

“I need a replacement so bad,” one viewer wrote.

“My picture is always bad and they’ve always warned me that their pictures come out bad,” another added.

“My second one came out better but it was in black and white so you can’t see,” a third viewer revealed.

Others said that they’ve had similar experiences at Costco.

“They checked my Costco membership at checkout as well. I’m in California, so [it] must be a new thing,” one noted.