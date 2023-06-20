‘The first time I’ve ever been in trouble for anything’: Corporate worker tells HR she’s being bullied. A day later, she gets fired

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she was fired one day after reporting to HR that she was being bullied in the workplace.

In the video, TikTok user Michelle (@itschelyx) describes her experience, saying that it was the first time she’s ever been terminated from or been in trouble at a job.

According to Michelle, she was made to feel inadequate at the job while being told that the company was “family-oriented.” She further claims that she was the only one in the company being treated this way and that she did not receive credit for the work she did. When she reported her concerns, she was fired within a day.

“My first time getting fired from a job that didn’t believe me when I told them I was a victim of bullying,” she wrote in the caption. “People who repeatedly attack you to try to lower your confidence and self-esteem are bullies and need to be called out on their actions. Do not be afraid to speak up in situations like these. Know your worth, and never back down.”

#gettingfired #lostmyjob #work #corporatetiktok #workplacebully #bully #bully #bullyawareness #fy #fyp ♬ Emotional @itschelyx My first time getting fired from a job that didn’t believe me when I told them I was a victim of bullying. People who repeatedly attack you to try to lower your confidence and self-esteem are bullies and need to be called out on their actions. Do not be afraid to speak up in situations like these. Know your worth, and never back down. #fired

Throughout the video, Michelle reiterates that viewers should not put up with such treatment in the workplace.

“Always stand up for yourself,” she says. “Don’t let people walk over you.”

In the comments section, users claimed that this may be a case of retaliation on the part of the employer.

Per Lisa Guerin, J.D. writing for Nolo, “Retaliation occurs when an employer punishes an employee for engaging in legally protected activity. Retaliation can include any negative job action, such as demotion, discipline, firing, salary reduction, or job or shift reassignment.”

While American employers can generally fire employees for any reason, retaliatory firings are often illegal.

“Federal law protects employees from retaliation when employees complain—either internally or to an outside body like the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—about workplace discrimination or harassment,” writes Guerin. “That’s true even if the claim turns out to be unfounded, as long as it was made in good faith.”

Commenters encouraged Michelle to seek legal counsel.

“If it’s…toxic and retaliation get an attorney,” advised a user. “Best leave a toxic job and find something where they treat with respect.”

“Please hire an attorney and take them to court make them pay,” echoed another. “I have had jobs like that in the past and I wish I had done this.”

Other commenters noted the issues of talking to HR.

“HR isn’t for the workers it’s for the company,” explained a commenter. “Everywhere I’ve worked the HR has the companies best interest.”

“HR is not your friend,” summarized a second.

