‘When you spray Clorox on mold doesn’t it make it more toxic?’: Professional shows the right way to clean your shower. Viewers have questions

Professional Cleaner Vanesa Amaro demonstrates the right way to clean a moldy shower in a TikTok she posted on Aug. 17. But viewers expressed concern over her use of Clorox to clean mold.

The video has almost 350,000 views. In it, Amaro removes everything from the dirty shower and sprays the mold with Clorox Plus Tilex Mold & Mildew spray.

“Wait about three hours, and then reapply every hour,” she says.

The Clorox spray does contain 2.4% bleach, which left some viewers concerned.

“When you spray Clorox on mold doesn’t it make it more toxic? I believe a better option would be vinegar,” one viewer wrote.

Is it toxic to spray Clorox products on mold?

Mixing bleach products with mold can create a toxic gas by the name of chloramine, according to Bio-One. This can lead to many health issues, including chest pain, breathing problems and eye, nose, and throat irritation.

“Seems like bleach products encourage mold growth, or it can continue growing behind the tile crevices or behind the caulking in spots that we cannot see,” another viewer wrote.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), bleach and other biocides are not effective in completely ridding an area of mold. Unless the moisture problem is resolved in the shower, some of the mold spores will remain and eventually regrow.

A representative for Clorox told the Daily Dot that it is safe for customers to spray the Clorox Plus Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover Spray directly on mold if its used as directed in a well-ventilated area.

“We recommend users avoid prolonged breathing of the vapor and use as directed in well-ventilated areas with open windows and fans,” the representative wrote in an email. “Should the vapor bother you, leave the room while the product is working.”

The EPA also warns that bleach products should never be mixed with other cleaning solutions.

Consequently, Amaro tells viewers to rinse the Clorox spray before using the next product.

She uses Scrub Daddy’s Cif All Purpose Cleaning Cream and a Scrub Mommy sponge to wash the walls, door and floor of the shower.

“You gotta put some elbow grease into it,” she says.

She then rinses everything off once more.

“I was tired after cleaning the shower,” Amaro says. “My back hurts like crazy, because, you know, it really needed a good, deep cleaning.”

Tips for avoiding back pain while cleaning

In a 2022 study, almost 80% of housekeepers reported having pain in at least one area of their body.

“Any tips you have for back pain after cleaning? I struggle to deep clean because it kills my back,” one viewer commented.

Several commenters responded with their suggestions. One suggested the viral extendable power brushes.

“I’ve had one for years, since before [TikTok] made them popular, and they’re a huge help,” the commenter wrote.

Another suggested using a scrub mop to wash the walls of the moldy shower.

“I have one of those telescopic spin brushes,” another viewer wrote. “Saved my back!”

At the end of the video, Amaro notes that the end result is not “perfect, but it is 100 times better.”

The Daily Dot contacted Amaro via TikTok direct message, but she did not immediately respond.

