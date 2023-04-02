‘I got my lobotomy at Claire’s’: Claire’s under fire after store announces addition of nose piercings

Claire’s is getting clowned on TikTok for now offering nose piercings in addition to its well-known—and often criticized—ear piercing service.

Getting an ear piercing at Claire’s has been a right of passage for millions of young people ever since the accessory chain started offering the service more than 40 years ago.

So many people are attracted to the brand’s piercing service because of its convenience and price. Claire’s has a location in many shopping malls, and the piercing service is offered for “free” with the caveat that customers purchase a starter kit that includes a pair of earrings and post-piercing cleansing materials.

But Claire’s piercing service isn’t without controversy.

Critics say the brand shouldn’t provide a service where employees with minimal training are responsible for providing a body modification, especially since many of the company’s employees are teenagers or young adults. Others criticize the accessory brand for using piercing guns that are widely considered less safe and sterile than traditional piercing needles.

That’s why the chain is now getting heat in a viral TikTok for adding yet another piercing service, this time a nose piercing.

In the video, popular TikToker Willameana (@willameana22) zooms in on a Claire’s poster advertising the new option to get a nose piercing. The ad features two white models, one with a nose stud and the other with a nose hoop. The video’s background sound is of somebody drawing out the words, “What the hell?”

“Ain’t no way I’m seeing this correctly,” Willameana said.

The viral video has more than 2.7 million views and nearly 3,000 comments.

Some commenters said they tried out the new service with mixed results.

One person said they got their nose piercing at their local Claire’s and “it was perfectly fine,” while another commenter shared that their Claire’s nose piercing didn’t heal after a year and they had to get it taken out.

The rest of the commenters were clowning the brand sharing ridiculous predictions of services the store will offer next.

“I got my lobotomy at Claire’s and it healed fine. Y’all are so dramatic,” a commenter said.

“I got my top surgery at Claire’s!” another added.

“I remember getting my c-section at Claire’s, about time they offered more range,” a person joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Willameana for comment via Instagram DM.