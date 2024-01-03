‘Y’all think me and bro got this?’: Cicis Pizza offers $500 if you can eat all of this pizza. But there’s a catch

After getting through the food gauntlets of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, taking on a 28-inch, nearly ten-pound pizza is probably the last thing any of us wants to dive into.

But what if making your way through that mountain of sauce and cheese could net you a cold $450 in cash?

Cicis Pizza in Katy, Texas, located at 21931 Katy Fwy, invites any of its guests to partake in the “Pizza Challenge.

According to a framed poster at the restaurant, the rules are simple:

Two People. Two 30-ounce drinks. One single-topping, 28-inch (that’s a two-foot, four-inch diameter) pizza.

$50 to enter. The two people have one hour to eat the entire pizza, crusts and drinks included.

No bathroom trips are allowed. And you have to keep the pizza down without vomiting for at least two minutes (that’s a new rule that was added, we think, for sad but obvious reasons).

Oh, and you cannot be a “professional” competitive eater. So stay in your lane, Joey Chestnut.

That’s it. If you follow the instructions, you win $500.

If you’ve got the nerve—and the stomach—to accept the conditions, you too could compete for the $500 prize. But beware. More people have failed than succeeded. In fact, the majority of people who have attempted it couldn’t beat the hour-long time limit.

That didn’t stop Texas TikToker MOMOTIONLV (@momotionlv) from shooting his shot. After gathering up his $50 entry fee, he proceeded to Cicis to enter the pizza competition, accompanied by Julio, his eating partner, and a camera.

The video of his entry, captioned “Yall think me n bro got this sh*?” was posted to his TikTok account on Dec. 13 and now has 2.5 million views and counting.

“We finna make how much?” he asks Julio at the beginning of the video. “$250 each,” his friend replies. “Let’s get it,” he says.

He pans his camera to the challenge rules posted on the restaurant’s wall. “He gonna make that b*tch heavy as hell, man. I’m talking about like 15 pounds,” he says, describing the pie that awaits them.

Momotion then highlights the “Wall of Shame,” showing the many contestants who have tried and failed to complete the challenge. “Look how many people lost this sh*t, though,” he comments to Julio.

The “Shame” photos take up most of the wall behind the buffet area. According to ABC13.com, as of 2019, “90 teams have taken on the viral challenge but only four teams have conquered it.”

“Look how close they got!” Momotion exclaims, zooming in on a photo of two men sitting in front of a serving platter with only a few scraps of crust left. “I’d be damaged,” he says.

He then shows the pizza as it comes out and is set before him and Julio. It’s a truly impressive sight, taking up almost all the available table space.

The video stirred up some competitive vibes in the comments section, not to mention some boasts.

Jrthefoodgod (@talktomeaboutfood) wrote, “I slay that solo. Someone remember this comment I’m going [there] this weekend.”

Jrthefoodgod seems to be willing to put his money where his mouth is. Not only is he taking on the challenge by himself on Jan. 10, he’s offering to split his winnings with one of his followers.

Another viewer wrote, “Make it Alfredo style I eat the whole thing.”

“I’ve eaten a 28-inch pizza by myself w/ unlimited drinks at a Wildwood pizza spot,” another added.

Momotion didn’t post his results in the video but has posted a follow-up that shows his progress from start to finish in fast forward.

If you want to take the challenge yourself, make sure you give Cicis at least 24 hours notice and be aware that the challenge is often booked up for as many as two months in advance, according to ABC13.com.

