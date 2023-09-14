‘i normally only buy chewy so he was suspicious’: Chips Ahoy boyfriend accuses girlfriend of having guy over because she bought ‘boy cookies’

A TikTok user has recently gone viral for sharing a laughable anecdote about her partner gendering certain varieties of Chips Ahoy cookies.

The clip, which has 4.3 million views, begins with TikTok user Gaby (@slimthickgabagool) recalling a recent encounter with her boyfriend. “My boyfriend just came in the room and asked me who I had over. He said, ‘What boy was here?’ I was like, ‘What?'” she said, emphasizing her surprise and confusion.

As she tried to understand what led her boyfriend to believe another man had been in their home, he presented unusual evidence: “There’s boy cookies in the pantry.”

The “boy cookies” he referred to were none other than a particular type of Chips Ahoy. “You bought the chunky Chips Ahoy. The crunchy ones,” he clarified.

Gaby further emphasized her bewilderment, stating, “I said, ‘Oh, OK,'” before sharing her boyfriend’s explanation that “girls buy the chewy ones.”

Ironically, many women in the comments section said they don’t enjoy chewy Chips Ahoy.

“As a girl, I LOATH the chewy ones! He cray,” one woman wrote.

“As a girl, I hate the chewy chips ahoy,” another said, prompting Gaby to reply, “Damn this is throwing off the theory.”

“I don’t like the chewy ones … the pack my ma bought has been sitting there for 6 months,” another commenter said, continuing to thwart the “boy cookies” theory.

Several other commenters poked fun at the idea that a person’s preferred Chips Ahoy variety is determined by their gender.

“I guess I’m a boy … only eat the crunchy ones,” one viewer wrote.

Another said, “I’m a girl then cuz I will only eat chewy ones.”

Though it comes off as silly in Gaby’s video, the idea that some foods are for women while others are for men has a long and persistent history in the U.S.

In an article published by The Conversation, historian Paul Freedman writes: “Beginning in the late 19th century, a steady stream of dietary advice, corporate advertising and magazine articles created a division between male and female tastes that, for more than a century, has shaped everything from dinner plans to menu designs.”

