‘Learned the hard way’: Man spends $100K on brand-new 2024 RAM 1500 TRX. Then he puts Christmas lights on it

A man recently admitted to spending $100,000 on a brand-new 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, only to ruin it by putting Christmas lights on it.

In a clip posted by TikTok user @boostedcyot on Dec. 2, there is a black truck covered in Christmas lights. “So guys, if you’re thinking of putting on Christmas lights, think again,” the man recording the video says. “This is my brand new [Dodge Ram 1500] TRX.”

According to Car and Driver, the TRX does indeed come at a starting price of $98,000. This is the last year Dodge is making the TRX model, which is known for its 6.2-liter V8 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

It’s unclear if @boostedcyot shot the footage of the TRX or if he stitched it from another user without credit. We’ve contacted @boostedcyot via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

Either way, @boostedcyot says if you “follow these steps” you’ll be able to secure Christmas lights to your vehicle without scratching it. “I used LED and non LED [and] learned the hard way,” @boostedcyot writes in the caption. “Use painters tape for no adhesive after use and [after] a good wash, you’ll be golden.”’

Step 1: Tape every light end down correctly

@boostedcyot stresses that you shouldn’t be afraid to use extra tape. That will hopefully keep the lights from scratching your paint job.

Step 2: Use an inverter

Of course, you’re going to need to power up those bad boys. That’s where the power converter comes into play. The Inverter Store explains that traditional Christmas lights use alternating current (AC), which means that they aren’t automatically compatible with trucks and cars, which use direct current (DC).

You can get around this by using a power bank (which comes with its own drawbacks), using DC Christmas lights, or using an inverter (which @boostedcyot is referring to as a power converter) to transform your car’s DC into AC that can turn traditional Christmas lights on.

Step 3: Connect the inverter to the battery

The Inverter Store recommends using your car’s cigarette lighter to power the inverter. However, someone with a little more experience with cars could pretty easily follow @boostedcyot’s suggestion.

In the comments section, users offered their own opinions for how someone might go about this project. Others implied it’s a foolish activity.

“The fact that you didn’t think this would happen is shocking,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “Use plastic tipped lights. They scratch less than glass.”

Someone else wrote, “You got Step 1 wrong, though. Step 1 is remove head from [expletive].”

Is it legal to drive around with Christmas lights on one’s car?

It’s also important to be mindful that driving around with Christmas lights on one’s car is, for the most part (in some states, it depends on the type of lights used), illegal. However, if one is just decorating their car to remain stagnant, like in the driveway or at a light show, then it is perfectly OK.

