Chipotle customer calls out young worker for having ‘no social skills’ after ‘rude’ interaction

Lately, there’s been an uptick in rude customer service. A woman blasted both a Chipotle manager and a young worker for their “lack of social skills” after a rude encounter.

TikTok user Kelli Ellinwood (@kelliellinwood) sat in her car, angry. “I usually don’t do talking videos, but I just had to jump in here and ask the world, what the f*ck is wrong with our generation?” she asked. “We have no social skills, no customer service skills, and it’s just crazy.”

Then, she described her negative interaction at Chipotle. What was it about? A side of guacamole. After grabbing her order, the content creator asked a worker for a side of guac. That’s when it went downhill, according to Ellinwood. “Can I see your order?” the worker asked rudely. Once the worker looked over the order, the rudeness continued. “You didn’t get a side of guac,” the worker said.

When the content creator explained that she would like to add a side of guacamole, the worker walked over to her manager. She said they both rolled their eyes as if she were a “nuisance.” After the worker and manager talked, what he did right in front of Ellinwood shocked her.

“And he aggressively, like, grabs the guac cup, puts it in there, and slams it on the counter,” she shared. “And he, like, looks at the girl and goes, ‘You can tell her that’s not gonna happen again.’” Then, the worker repeated what the manager said. This didn’t bother Ellinwood. However, the unprofessionalism, especially from the manager, was what got under her skin.

“The guy was probably in his 30s and he should know better how to f*ckig handle a situation like that and let alone know how to talk to people,” she said. “Cause that sh*t was rude.” Since Ellinwood has worked in the food industry, it “boggled her mind” that someone would talk to a customer like that. In her mind, she would never talk to someone like that. “Shame on you, Chipotle. It’s guac. It’s really not that serious,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ellinwood via email and TikTok comment and Chipotle via press email. The video garnered over 158,000 views. In the comments, viewers shared their similar Chipotle experiences.

“I went to chipotle once and when I didn’t finish my food, I went up to the counter and was like ‘can I get a to-go box?’ And the girl looks at me and goes ‘a box? You mean a container?!’ Like yeah,” one viewer revealed.

“i once had a chipotle employee roll her eyes bc i asked, NICELY, to fill up the cup i ordered guac in bc she only put 1/4 in,” a second recalled.

In addition, others revealed their rude encounters at other establishments.

“You’re 100% right, & it’s not just a Chipotle, it’s everywhere! McDonald’s in my neighborhood just stops drive-thru w/o notice when they get busy,” one user wrote.

“CS is so bad today. I asked if I get a straw for my drink that they [didn’t] pt in my bag & you’d [have] thought I was asking her to change my order,” a second commented.

“Dude….had an employee straight up ignore & walk past me multiple times at the grocery store, while I was speaking to them. I was so confused??” a third stated.

Does Gen Z have terrible social skills? According to CNBC, this generation lacks communication and interpersonal relationships. “Gen Z are digital natives and they’ve always communicated online, so their interpersonal skills, or soft skills, have suffered. They took an even bigger hit because of Covid-19, and it has shifted the way that we need to interact with them in the workplace.”