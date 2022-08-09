‘I couldn’t believe my eyes.. i knew i wasn’t going crazy’: Chipotle customer says they ‘caught’ worker fulfilling online orders with ‘half spoons’

There are a number of “ordering hacks” that have popped up on social media from Chipotle customers who claim they’re able to get more bang for their buck.

Responses to these hacks are mixed. Folks who work at Chipotle have complained these types of orders are frustrating to fulfill as they necessitate the use of extra containers and are unnecessarily complicated. Many Chipotle customers are happy to learn how to save money, especially since the U.S. is experiencing a 40-year-high inflation rate. And others argue these types of hacks are pointless in that they usually culminate in smaller protein portions.

However, according to TikToker Shay S. (@slackedstacked) some Chipotle patrons are getting stiffed on their proteins anyway, regardless of what they pay.

“I caught Chipotle first hand, making online orders with only half spoons.. y’all should of seen the bowl before this.. it was worse,” the TikToker wrote in the text overlay of their viral video that features a Chipotle worker preparing two bowls.

“I couldnt believe my eyes.. i knew i wasnt going crazy on my lunch breaks,” the TikToker added in the caption of the clip, which received nearly half-a-million views.

Chipotle customers have long suspected the chain skimps on servings, specifically protein servings, for its online orders. Throngs of TikTokers have posted clips lambasting some franchise locations for “half-spooning” portions in the past, with one even measuring out the portion size in his “double chicken” burrito bowl. According to Chipotle’s site, a single portion of chicken is 4 ounces. The TikToker, @jm.fit, found the chicken serving weighed 3.1 ounces.

Commenters under @slackedstacked shared they no longer place online orders at the chain for this very reason. “They play games when you not there watching them make it,” one argued.

Others said that they worked at Chipotle and aimed to confirm the speculation. “Used to work at a chipotle they definitely do that so they don’t have to prep more food but me I always blessed,” one said.

Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung said at a conference that online ordering has actually caused the chain to be more “consistent” with its portion sizes.

“Our portion sizes are much more consistent because there’s not somebody pointing at every single pan,” he said, according to Eat This, Not That. “The crew will see just the way that a customer is looking at them and think, ‘Oh, I better put another scoop in.’”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @slackedstacked on TikTok and Chipotle via email for further comment.

