‘The triple dipper is fire too’: Customer shares Chili’s lunch trick

If you’re searching for a budget-friendly lunch idea—and don’t feel like cooking—one content creator recently recommended Chili’s 3 for Me combo.

Eason Trbojevic (@easontrbojevic) recorded his video from the restaurant chain late last week. As of Tuesday morning, his clip had amassed over 11,600 views.

First made available in 2022, the 3 for Me combo gives customers their choice of appetizer, entrée, and a bottomless soft drink for roughly $10. According to Chili’s website, customers can choose between unlimited chips and salsa, soup, or a side salad for their appetizer. There are a handful of meals to choose from in order to keep the $10.99 price point. But if you want to upgrade your meal, there are premium options available for $14.99 and $16.99.

In his video, Trbojevic said he ordered Chili’s Secret Sauce Burger.

“OK. So $10 for this sandwich, French fries, a salad, and a drink, I feel, is a pretty good deal,” he said. The content creator also ordered an alcoholic beverage—for $10—so his total cost was roughly $20.

“My $20 lunch with a cocktail,” he said. In the end, the price had Trbojevic convinced that Chili’s was the go-to spot for a cheap meal. “I feel Chili’s is still alright. I’d rather come here than McDonald’s or Wendy’s.”

Considering how expensive fast food is getting, it makes sense that consumers are looking for more ways to stretch their dollar. Indeed, in 2023, McDonald’s raised its menu prices by about 10% in the U.S. It raised its prices by a similar figure in 2022, according to Business Insider. The chain is reportedly looking to make its food more affordable going forward.

Still, given how expensive food prices are becoming, many content creators have taken to social media to share budget-friendly meals, like the Chili’s 3 for Me. A number of former servers and customers have shared hacks for getting cheap meals at restaurants. Others have explained why they believe eating out at certain chains is more budget-friendly than buying groceries and eating at home.

Users also offered advice in the comments of Trbojevic’s video, with many suggesting other cheap lunch orders from Chili’s.

“use the app and get free chips and salsa as well,” one viewer shared.

“The triple dipper is fire too,” another advised.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, Chili’s spokesperson George Felix said that “while fast-food chains grapple with escalating costs, Chili’s continues to provide an affordable, abundant, high-quality dining experience for all of our guests every single day… We see moments like this as an opportunity to double down on our commitment to offering industry-leading value—a commitment that we have no intention of abandoning.”

