‘You also get the chips at the table’: Customer says eating out at Mexican restaurant is more budget-friendly than cooking at home. Here’s why

A TikTok creator who frequently uses his platform to post cooking videos posted a viral video saying that eating at Mexican restaurants can be more budget-friendly than cooking at home.

TikToker @bandrhomestead has received over 776,000 views and 102,000 likes on his post as of publication.

At the start of his video, the TikToker says his clip is for the people who say, “Hey, let’s go home and eat so that we can save a little bit of money.”

“You’re a liar, liar,” he says.

Next, he reads his receipt from Publix, where he just finished shopping. For white Cheddar cheese, he paid $6.49, and for tortilla chips, he paid $5.99.

“That’s like $12.50 just for chips and queso,” he adds.

He then uses TikTok’s greenscreen filter to speak over a screenshotted photo of a Mexican restaurant’s menu. “It’s officially budget-friendly to go to Mexican,” he says.

He points out a menu item called Choriqueso, which contains cheese and chorizo and costs $8.95. “That gives me like an extra almost $4 to go toward my entree,” he says.

“You also get the chips at the table, and then you also get salsa,” he adds. “So this idea that we’re gonna go save money by going home and eating, liar.”

He says going to a Mexican restaurant is the most budget-friendly option, and viewers should send the clip to a friend that discourages them from going out to eat.

“And to the person that’s like, ‘Hey, maybe you just shouldn’t get the chips and queso,'” he adds, “we don’t have anything to talk about anyway; I don’t wanna be a part of your world.”

He doesn’t want to be a part of a world where he can’t get “a little bit of choriqueso.”

“Because I like to live a little,” he says before ending his video.

Some viewers noticed that @bandrhomestead’s method of saving money is similar to girl math.

A comment with over 4,000 likes says, “He just girl mathed so hard because same brother!”

“Welcome to girl math, sir!” another says.

Some viewers disagree with @bandrhomstead’s approach and think you’d still save money by cooking at home.

“Buying it gives you the ability to have the ingredients, to have it more than once,” one comment says.

Another argues, “You still get more than one serving at home.”

However, @bandrhomestead responded to a comment that asked, “Are you eating an entire bag of chips and a block of cheese in one sitting or will you have leftovers?”

He responded saying, “I think you know the answer here.”

“Me, personally, I’m eating it all in one sitting,” another viewer agrees.

