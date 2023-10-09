Texas Roadhouse customers share $15 cheap dinner date menu hack

In a world where eating out often comes with a hefty price tag, TikTok users and food bloggers Nate and Sarah (@nateandsaraheats) have emerged as the budget-friendly dining saviors of social media. Their latest escapade into the world of affordable feasting? A video chronicling their hearty, satisfying Texas Roadhouse date night that astonishingly cost them just $14.87!

“Since you guys loved the Chili’s cheap dinner date, we wanted to try another one for you and Texas Roadhouse did not disappoint,” Nate says to start off the video.

In the video, the couple shared that they chose to order from the kids’ menu, which they revealed has “nine different options… 16 different side options… a full-size drink and 2 rolls per person.” That makes it satisfying for any couple looking to dine out without breaking the bank.

Nate and Sarah are riding a burgeoning trend that intertwines culinary adventures with financial savvy, which includes creators creators such as @dollartreedinners, who showcased how to create three dinners for a mere $5. Nate and Sarah’s previous economical $12 date night at Chili’s was a hit, and their Texas Roadhouse adventure is following suit, amassing 2.3 million views and counting!

The comment section blossomed into a warm community where gratitude was expressed and additional budget tips are shared. One user commented, “I’m really starting to feel like kids portions are what normal adult portions are supposed to be. We just have huge ones in America.” Another chimed in, “A kids meal is more than enough food for me.” Nate and Sarah agreed, “They’ve got great portions!” Another user asked, “Pls keep these coming.”

With inflation having gone on a roller coaster ride in the past several years, it’s no wonder these trends are catching fire. It’s plausible we’ll see content creators trying out other restaurants and different combinations of budget friendly meals. This expansion is necessary, as some restaurants, like Chipotle, are putting an end to the TikTok hacks—like they did when they nixed the $3 burrito hack this year.

That’s why content creators like these two really our shaping the world in their own special way– by helping viewers take the burden off their wallet and instead take on the delicious burden of deciding which culinary treats to pick from.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nate and Sarah for comment.