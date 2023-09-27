‘Let me wash the dishes’: Table full of Chili’s customers order whole menu before finding out restaurant doesn’t take Apple Pay

Always check in with your server about payment methods before you order in a restaurant. That’s the lesson one group of hungry customers learned the hard way when they tried to pay for their dinner feast at Chili’s using Apple Pay.

Florida high school student and TikToker gvo.geri (@gvo.geri) accompanied a group of friends to enjoy some appetizers and entrees at casual dining restaurant chain, Chili’s. Unfortunately, the meal did not end as planned, and Gvo filmed his friends’ staged but shocked reaction when they were told they needed to provide some other form of payment.

“Just gone head and let me wash the dishes,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

In the video, which has 2.6 million views as of Wednesday, Gvo and his friends are frozen in mock, stunned disbelief as the camera pans around the table. The sound plays a clip of police sirens approaching.

Apple Pay, Apple’s built-in payment app that lets users make secure payments from their phone, is highly popular, but many major restaurant and retail chains still do not accept it, such as Walmart, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Kroger.

“Apple Pay is a dangerous game,” wrote one viewer in the comments section.

“Me getting groceries at Walmart and realizing they don’t take Apple Pay,” another wrote.

“I dont understand why people dont carry physical cards on them like not even walmart takes apple play,” another viewer argued.

However, it looks like the drama of Gvo’s situation was fictional. According to the Apple Too website, banktransfercodes.com, and contactless.wiki, Chili’s does accept Apple Pay. The Daily Dot contacted Chili’s via email for a statement.

Several people appeared to realize that the video had the facts wrong. One viewer wrote, “chilis does take apple pay.”

“Those little machines on the table take apple pay,” a second said.

“Nah that’s crazy in my country if there is a card machine there is Apple Pay,” another commenter noted.

“In australia every single store must accept Apple Pay,” a further shared.

The Daily Dot contacted Gvo via TikTok comment for further information.