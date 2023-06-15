‘WALMART’: Customer says they have to leave items in store when self-checkout doesn’t have Apple Pay

Many consumers want stores to get with the times—in the form of card reader devices equipped to take Apple Pay.

A TikToker, @ilancapalot, said he “hasn’t seen his card in months” since he is an avid Apple Pay user and illustrated what he does when the store he’s shopping at doesn’t let customers check out with the feature.

Through Apple Pay, customers can pay for their goods via their Apple phones. It’s designed to be contactless and more seamless since many people have their phones on hand. The only catch is that the store they are shopping at has to have a card reader that is equipped to take that form of payment.

In his video, @ilancapalot carries chips and a soda, pretending to be at a store. When he finds out the “store” doesn’t have Apple Pay, he says “never mind,” leaving his goods behind and walking out of the store. “Pov: when [you’re] about to check out, but they don’t take Apple Pay and you haven’t seen your card in months,” the text overlay on his video reads.

“Let me just put these back up,” he added in the caption, referring to the items he intended to purchase.

Walmart is one major retailer that notoriously doesn’t take Apple Pay; many viewers referenced this in their comments. “I only keep my card so I can shop at Walmart,” one shared.

Viewers are urging Walmart and other companies to evolve, arguing, “It’s 2023 every store should have Apple Pay.”

Others said they use Apple Pay so much that they either don’t have a card or simply don’t carry it on them. “I will call new places before i go in and ask if they have apple pay bc i have such anxiety abt getting to the register and them not having it,” one shared.

“Literally me. i ordered 3 drinks at a bar and then they told me after they don’t have apple pay/tap. had to give them back,” another recalled.

A TikToker who said they work at a place equipped with Apple Pay shared one issue customers who solely rely on the feature can run into. “The amount of customers who dont even carry their wallet with them anymore is insane cuz half the time they apple pay dont be working,” they said.

@ilancapalot’s video amassed 3.4 million views within three days. The Daily Dot reached out to him via TikTok comment.