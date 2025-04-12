‘NEVER EVER buy ANYTHING from Stellantis!!’: Woman has owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for 16 months. Why has it been in the shop for so long?

Few things in life feel as nice as purchasing a brand-new car.

One content creator says she and her husband had happily purchased a new Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, they were swiftly disappointed by how many issues the car had.

RV living content creator couple @fuelyourwander shared that they are pursuing a Lemon Law case against Stellantis. This is after the many issues they experienced with their Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“We bought our new Jeep Grand Cherokee 16 months ago and it’s been in the shop for 146 days to date, which is over 30% of the time that we’ve owned it,” the poster says off-camera.

She says how the rear air suspension “failed on it six times now.”

The TikToker continues, “We filed a Lemon Law case with an attorney, but unfortunately, it could take up to a year to get resolved. Even though our car far exceeds all the requirements of a Lemon Law claim, it’s a waiting game for Stellantis to respond.”

She says the jeep has been in the shop for over 10 weeks this time and “has been the worst experience of all the previous repairs.”

What’s wrong with it?

When they first took the car to the dealership, the TikToker says they were informed that a Stellantis technician inspected the car and found a crack in the subframe, which Stellantis chalked up to normal wear and tear.

However, the dealership was on their side and agreed that a car with so few miles on it should not have that degree of damage from “wear and tear.”

“We had to battle with Stellantis for well over a month as they kept telling us this would not be covered by the warranty,” she said in the video. “I sent our case manager the photos and videos, and we threatened more legal action against them.”

However, the creator says Stellantis “all of a sudden” reversed their decision and covered the cost of the repairs.

“The total cost for a new subframe and to replace the rear air suspension again was over $13,000 just in parts,” she says.

How expensive were the repairs?

All told, the repairs that the automaker had to shell out $30,000—half the price of the car—for repairs, all for the vehicle to end up sitting in their driveway.

“We’re not sure if this failure of the subframe is what’s been causing all the issues with our air suspension all along or not,” she says in the video. “But now that we went ahead and had to buy another car, the Jeep will just sit on our driveway of our RV lot until we get a response from Stellantis, which given our experience with them, won’t be the outcome we’re hoping for.”

Her video earned over 280,000 views on TikTok. The Daily Dot has reached out to Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, via email. We also reached out to @fuelyourwander via TikTok direct message.

What is the Lemon Law?

A Lemon Law is a consumer protection law that allows car buyers to seek restitution if they purchase a defective car that cannot be repaired after a reasonable number of attempts to remedy the issue. Typically, they require replacement or repurchase of the vehicle if repairs fail.

What makes a car a lemon?

Lemon laws vary from state to state, but often have provisions that dictate what qualifies as a “lemon.” These can include cars with significant defects affecting the vehicle’s safety, value, or usability.

Viewers caution against Stellantis

Several viewers commented on the video that they found the manufacturer’s claim of subframe damage being normal wear and tear particularly frustrating.

“I’m sorry. But a crack in the subframe is DEFINITELY NOT normal wear and tear,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s not even normal wear and tear after a 100 000 miles,” another agreed.

“How could it be normal wear and tear when it’s been on the hoist 30% of the time?” another said.

Others were more preoccupied with the make of the car. They wrote that they had a hard time wrapping their minds around purchasing a Jeep. Several recent buyers have cited issues with the auto brand. However, the poster clarified that they wanted this Jeep in particular because it can be flat towed. This is necessary for transportation via RV.

“Why people buying Jeep after so many horrible after sales stories,” one commenter wrote. “I just don’t get it. If you buy a jeep, it’s on you and your fault for buying a Jeep too start with lol.”

“Did you and your husband take an oath on buying unreliable cars ONLY?” another commenter wrote.

“People still out here buying Jeeps knowing full well they’ve been garbage since 2014(?) when stellantis acquired the brand,” a commenter wrote.



