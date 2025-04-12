‘I’m like trying so hard not to cry’: Woman spends 5-6 years growing her hair. Then she switches to Native shampoo

For a lot of people, their hair is sacred, whether it’s because of aesthetic preferences, religion, or culture.

So they have a right to feel betrayed when something out of their control happens to their hair. Whether it’s a bad cut or color by a stylist or a hair product having adverse effects.

Yes, hair grows back, but it takes months and years, and in the meantime, you have to deal with the length, texture, or color that it’s at.

In a trending video with more than 245,000 views, content creator Hailey (@hmsmilezzz) accused Native, which advertises itself as a “clean” beauty brand, of making her hair fall out.

Woman calls for class action lawsuit against Native

“Native Haircare DESTROYED my thick, curly hair & I’m not shutting up about it,” the text overlay on the video read.

Hailey explained while holding back tears that she suspects Native hair products are responsible for her hair’s decline.

“I’m like trying so hard not to cry, but this is not my hair, and I’ve worked so [expletive] long,” Hailey said.

Hailey explained that she’d been growing out her hair for five to six years and was finally getting close to her goal length when she noticed a change in her normally thick hair’s density.

“I’m so, so upset. [Expletive] you, Native,” Hailey said.

She added that if there’s a class action lawsuit against the brand, she’d want to join it.

In a follow-up video, Hailey explained that she started using the brand’s shampoo and conditioner because the ingredients seemed like they’d be healthy for her hair.

“My hair is my baby. It means everything to me. I’ve worked so hard and so long to get it to the length and thickness that it is,” she said.

Hailey shared that she didn’t notice the thinning initially because, with curly hair, it’s normal to have more hair shed on wash day since you’re not getting rid of those shed hairs on a daily basis (like how it can just slip out with straight hair or people who wash their hair daily).

However, one day, she felt the back of her head, and it was noticeably thinner.

Hailey feels certain that Native is to blame since nothing else has changed in her routine.

Others report hair loss with Native shampoo

There is no concrete evidence to support that Native’s products would lead to widespread hair loss. However, people across the internet have shared in forums and videos that Native has caused their hair to shed abnormally.

“I switched to Native about a month ago, and my hair is disappearing!!! I have not changed anything else! I’m so scared that I’ve caused irreversible damage, and I don’t know what to do!!” a person said in a Reddit thread.

Is there a class action lawsuit against Native?

While there doesn’t seem to be an active lawsuit, attorneys are considering putting one together against Native over the use of “forever chemicals,” which can cause anything from high blood pressure to cancer, Green Matters reported.

Viewers are on her side

“Why are we shaming people for using products they thought they could trust instead of shaming these big brands?! Yes she should have done her research but these brands are what’s ruining us,” a person said.

“Girl I’m beyond grateful your video popped up on my fyp. I had seen that they were selling a bundle @samsclub & was thinking of getting It. I’m not anymore,” another wrote.

“Personally native is the best shampoo ive ever used. i have a lot of hair but rly fine so maybe thats why,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hailey for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Native’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble via email.



