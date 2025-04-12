‘It’s $199. It is worth it every time’: Expert goes to Home Depot. Then she shares why you should always go for the ‘golf ball toilet’

Most homeowners don’t flush a bucket of golf balls down the toilet regularly. However, one realtor shares why she thinks you should buy one that can.

In a video with over 1.2 million views, realtor and TikToker Alisha Collins (@alishacollinsrealestate) says the previous owners of her house boasted that they installed a “golf ball toilet” in the bathroom.

“I seriously thought it was weird. But that toilet has never backed up,” she says as she walks into Home Depot. “So today I’m buying another golf ball toilet. I put them everywhere.”

What is a golf ball toilet?

The “golf ball toilet” is made by American Standard and advertised a “clog-free flush.” Collins shows the advertisement below the receptacle, which claims that the toilet can flush an entire bucket of golf balls.

But why would you want one that can flush golf balls?

“It’s not about the poop, y’all. It’s about the toilet paper,” Collins says. “That’s the problem with these toilets backing up.”

The American Standard golf ball toilet is $199 at Home Depot.

“For years, I would buy the $99 toilets and had problems with them,” she says. “As soon as we switched to this toilet, we have had no problems.”

The caption reads, “I’ve had way fewer plumbing problems in every unit I’ve installed this in.”

Is it the best toilet?

Many commenters rave about the toilet, sharing their own experiences. It is rated 4.1 stars on Home Depot.

“American Standard golf ball toilet is the GOAT… 0 issues ever and they’re very cost effective! Not as pretty as skirted but you’ll never need a plunger or plumber,” one writes.

“As a plumber American standard is the best brand of toilet you can get. Usually one of the cheapest ones but they’re the best quality out there,” another says.

“We replaced all our toilets with golf ball toilets. No issues,” a third adds.

However, other viewers recommend different toilet models.

“Toto is better then American Standard Toto is the OG golf ball toilet and actually held the patent for years,” one suggests.

“The ToTo Drake is hands down, the best toilet made,” another says.

“The Kohler Santa Rosa has served me well,” a third adds.

“I have a Power Assist toilet. Has a pressurized tank and you can flush a bowling ball. No joke,” a fourth writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Collins and American Standard for further comment.

