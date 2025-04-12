‘The engine stopped’: Woman buys a 2019 Hyundai Tucson. Then she gets buyer’s remorse and calls it the ‘biggest financial mistake’

A woman sparked debate after calling her 2019 Hyundai Tucson a “financial mistake” in a now-viral video.

In a video with over 21,000 views, TikToker Erin (@erinbak13) posts a picture of her posing in front of a blue Hyundai Tucson.

On-screen text reads, “She doesn’t know it yet but buying this Hyundai will be the biggest financial mistake of her life.”

The caption reads, “Whatever you do, please don’t buy a Hyundai….”

What was wrong with the Hyundai Tucson?

While Erin doesn’t explain what went wrong with her Hyundai Tucson in the video, she replies to several comments to give the full picture.

She explains that she bought the used 2019 Hyundai Tucson, which quickly began having engine issues. In a reply to a Hyundai owner who experienced the same problem, she indicates that the engine started “burning oil before 60,000 miles.”

If a car starts burning oil, it could mean that the engine isn’t sealed properly. This allows oil to enter the combustion chamber, which can negatively impact the car’s performance and damage the engine, according to Cars.com.

However, when the issue was discovered by Hyundai, Erin comments that the dealership wouldn’t cover the cost of a new motor. This prompted her to trade in the vehicle “before the engine [went] out.”

How common are engine problems in Hyundais?

Erin says she was “all over” the “Engine Failure – Kia/Hyundai” Facebook group when dealing with her car troubles. This group has over 34,000 members who share their frustrations with what they call a “common” issue with the durability of Hyundai engines.

“There are too many of us out there who have been left stranded, many unable to afford another engine or vehicle. This isn’t right!!!! This isn’t safe!!!! They know there is an issue, and it’s not being dealt with!!!!!” the group description reads.

These common engine issues have led to several recalls and individual and class action lawsuits against Hyundai.

In the comments, viewers share their own experiences with Hyundai engines.

“Yesssssssss! I’ve had mine 2 years now and it’s been NOTHING but problems!” one writes.

“Me too with my Hyundai accent repairs have costed more than its worth. Never again will I even rent a Hyundai,” another says.

“I traded mine in after I had to pay for a new motor that they wouldn’t pay for,” a commenter shares.

However, other Hyundai owners say they haven’t had any issues.

“I got an 06 Hyundai Tucson. Has over 180k and hasn’t had any major issues at all,” a viewer says.

“2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. Best car I have EVER owned! ZERO issues. LOVE it!” another shares.

“I’ve had 2 Hyundais for the last 8 years and have been good. Unfortunately, any car line will have issues; not a single one is perfect,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Erin and Hyundai for further comment.

