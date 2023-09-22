‘It’s the perfect size’: Chili’s customer gets chicken alfredo, salad, chips and salsa for $6 in kids’ meal hack

Eating affordably amid ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. economy has become somewhat of an art form, with restaurant menu “hacks” playing a large role for those who don’t want to spend time in the kitchen.

Some examples include figuring out how to meal prep catering portions of food from restaurants like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse, to finding the best deal on kids’ meals with generous portions to satisfy an adult.

Previously, Olive Garden was identified as one such opportunity for a good-sized meal for an adult ordered off the children’s menu. Most recently, a Chili’s customer took advantage of the restaurant’s child’s dinner and shared what she thought of the meal in a TikTok.

Posted by user @thatonecoupongirl, the video shows the child-size portion of chicken alfredo, a child’s chocolate milk order, side salad, chips and salsa for a whopping $6.

The poster said she had seen other content creators order it on the platform and found it to be a good deal with decently sized portions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatonecoupongirl via email regarding the video.

Several viewers remarked that they frequently order child-size meals, as they find the portion sizes to be more appropriate for one person.

“I find it interesting that most kids meals are actually appropriate portion sizes, instead of mega meals,” one commenter wrote. “I’m team kids meal for life.”

“LongHorn kids cheeseburger is a full size burger that is my go to,” another user said. “Comes with side, drink, and bread 6.99.”

“All the kids meals I’ve seen seem to be a normal-sized portion compared to what we are used to here,” another viewer echoed. “I’m gonna start doing this.”

Others shared that they began ordering children’s meals at restaurants because of the lower prices.

“I’ve been ordering kids meals since I was 17ish,” one commenter wrote. “It started because I was poor, but now it’s the perfect size. I get a little bit of everything.”

“That’s an amazing deal,” another user said. “Perfect amount of food and so reasonable. Thanks for sharing.”

“That’s a great deal for $6 considering just a salad now a days is like $10,” one viewer commented.