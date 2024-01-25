‘I often get asked what else I eat’: Woman orders only kids meals from places like Olive Garden and Panda Express, says she was fat-shamed

Popular kids’ meal connoisseur and TikToker Ashley ( @thedisneygirlie) is no stranger to sharing her love of hacking restaurants by ordering off the children’s menu at different well-known establishments.

In her latest viral TikTok, she addresses a question she says she is asked again and again: What else does she eat? The video has been viewed 86,500 times, with thousands of viewers sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Ashley opens her video by contextualizing her love of ordering and sharing kids’ meals. “I eat kids meals every day and rate them and review them to tell adults how to save money by ordering off of the kids’ menu,” she explains.

The Daily Dot has covered her viral reviews on kids’ meals from restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and P. F. Chang’s. Ordering this way, she says, can be cheaper than buying groceries. With the cost of groceries rising by around 4.9% in 2023, according to Forbes, it makes sense that viewers are eager to learn about these deals.

“I often get asked what else I eat since I am eating that every day, especially since I am overweight and fat, so surely that’s not all I eat,” she says. Her voice drips with sarcasm as she addresses the fat-shaming she has experienced since starting her popular TikTok series.

Then, Ashley, who has 76,000 followers, begins to walk viewers through what she eats in a day.

“I start my day with the largest iced latte possible, whole milk, so I keep my weight up,” she says. Her humor is evident as she jingles her Dunkin’ coffee cup. Ashley says she goes for a mocha because she is a chocolate fiend. She pairs her coffee with a Dunkin’ Wake-Up Wrap or a Sam’s Club chocolate muffin.

She says she skips lunch, and, of course, often gets a kids’ meal for dinner.

Ashley shows off her kids’ meal from Panda Express. “How cute is this little cub meal?” she exclaims as she holds up a box printed with an adorable panda. The meal, which costs less than $7, comes with two sides and a main dish. She chose a double portion of chow mein as her side and orange chicken as the main. The meal even comes with a drink, apples, and fortune cookies.

Before bed, she has a snack of fruit ”or candy, because (she is) here for a good time not a long time.”

Many comments were filled with support for the beloved TikToker, who has posted several videos explicitly addressing hateful comments about her body.

“Trolling the trolls! love this!” @whiskey_ina_teacup wrote along with many laughing emoji.

“It baffles people that we can be fat without eating non stop. I eat one meal a day and I am fat and people don’t get it.” @becca.licious shared.

And, as always, Ashley’s videos are proving to be helpful.

@Laurasteele commented, “I’m going to have to try that Panda Express meal! You do not need to acknowledge any comments about the space you take up in this world! You take care of you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley via TikTok direct message.