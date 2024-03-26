‘Acting like i didn’t EARN these points’: Chick-fil-A customer says worker shamed her for using points to get free meal

A Chick-fil-A customer says the worker who took her order shamed her for using points to get a free meal in a viral TikTok clip.

TikTok user Elle (@ellesburneracc) posted the video on March 2. In the clip, Elle recounts a recent experience at Chick-fil-A. The text overlay reads: “racked up 9k cfa points so i asked if i can use my points to redeem a tenders, fries, and a drink, and the employee said, ‘so you basically want it for free.’”

With the corresponding audio, Elle indicates this statement ruined her day. “acting like i didn’t EARN these points,” Elle writes.

The video has racked up more than 500,000 views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments, users came to Elle’s defense.

One user wrote, “They literally offer a meal on there so like yes girl???? i want my meal for free?!!!”

A second user wrote, “I added the max amount of sauces on my in app order, when I went to pick it up, a worker was like we have bottles of sauce if you want to just buy one. WHY would I do that… Gimme the free sauce.”

Another asked, “Isnt that like the point or!????”

Multiple users advised ordering via the app. “Pro tip if you always order in the app you get a lot of random free chicken sandwich coupons,” wrote one user. Another noted, “When you checkout on the app there’s an option to use your points as payment.”

However, not every food service worker is annoyed when people use reward points. One user wrote, “I worked at subway and they did points. I loved when people would cash it in and seeing how many points people had. Idk I’m nosey. I would always ask do you want to use your points today?”

Some users said this is light work. One wrote, “My mom used to get like 50$ orders for free cause she would save up points.”

According to rewards experts, Elle might not be in the wrong for using her accrued rewards points all in one go. Not only can businesses change their program rules at any time, but points are also often devalued over time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elle via TikTok and Chick-fil-A via email for comment.

