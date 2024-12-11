‘I’ve ordered these for years’: Chick-fil-A customer orders chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap. She feels bamboozled after seeing what she got for $17

In modern America, shrinkflation is a huge problem. It affects everything from tomato sauce jars to Crayola and even paper towels. But when it seemed to hit a popular item from Chick-fil-A, one customer had enough.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok that amassed 253,200 views, Becca Baden (@beccabaden) hit out at the size of Chick-fil-A’s chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap.

“Oh, so I’m just here to call out Chick-fil-A,” she began, spreading out her order on camera. “This is the chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap or what used to be the chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap. It is now a thin, ridiculous, like, kids’ meal, fun-size version.”

She then opened up the wrap to reveal the filling: a small handful of lettuce, chicken, and cabbage, which took up approximately a quarter of the wrap.

Advertisement

“Are you kidding me, Chick-fil-A? Are you kidding me?” she repeated. “I’ve ordered these for years. They’re normally like that,” she added, gesturing her hands to demonstrate a much larger wrap.

“There’s nothing in here, and they’ve never been more expensive. So, yeah, stop going to Chick-fil-A. … I’ve had enough of the shrinkflation. You’re not losing this much money. You’re just being greedy.”

Viewers of the TikTok widely shared Becca’s concerns, with one writing: “I feel like food everywhere is becoming less quality, less quantity, and more expensive. It’s becoming ridiculous.”

A second opined that “the prices are ridiculous for the portions,” while a third shared their own similar experience with another fast food brand.

Advertisement

“Just like Taco Bell with the 5-layer burrito, it’s my favorite thing ever, but for the past few months, there’s been barely any cheese or meat, and the rest is tortilla and hella bean, like wtf is going on?” they asked.

Baden didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Has this happened before?

Baden isn’t the first TikToker to complain about shrinkflation impacting Chick-fil-A. In October, TikToker slaygirlqueen6489 (@slaygirlqueen6489) went viral after complaining about the size of her own chicken wrap.

Advertisement

“I’m going to need to have a word with Chick-fil-A because what’s this?” she began. Showing the small item to the camera, she compared the item to a Peep (a marshmallow snack that stands 2.5 inches tall).

Like Baden, this TikToker then proceeded to unravel her wrap, revealing a modest filling dwarfed by the size of the tortilla in comparison. “This is all bread,” she added. “These used to be long. I paid $15. Why, why, why?”

Chick-fil-A didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.