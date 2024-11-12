‘They might be even more expensive’: Costco shopper buys new roll of Kirkland Premium paper towels. Then she notices something different

In recent years, many shoppers have accused manufacturers of engaging in the practice of “shrinkflation.” This is where a company reduces the size of their product while keeping the price the same—or, in some cases, even increasing the price.

Featured Video

While companies may see this as a way to subtly reduce costs without making their changes obvious to the consumer, more and more shoppers are taking to the internet to say that, not only do they notice these changes, but they’re mad about them.

For example, near Halloween of this year, many candy-buyers were dismayed to find that fun-size M&M packages contained just one or two candies. Others have simply noticed the shrinking sizes of products like Mac and Cheese and juice.

Now, another internet user is calling out a major retailer for allegedly engaging in shrinkflation.

Advertisement

What happened to Costco’s paper towels?

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user Sheena (@sheena.marie.b) shows two rolls of Kirkland Signature branded “premium” paper towels. One is significantly larger than the other.

“Shrinkflation is a thing. Look at this,” she starts. “These paper towels were bought like a month apart, and they’re the same price—and I would even maybe bet to say they might be even more expensive, but they took 20 sheets of paper towels away.”

“What the h***, Costco?” she concludes.

Advertisement

Looking at the size printed on the products, it’s true that one is smaller than the other. One claims to have 160 2-ply sheets, while the other says it only has 140. As the 160-count rolls are still on Costco’s website, it’s unclear if Costco is transitioning from one product to the other or if these are separate products; we have reached out to Costco via media relations contact form for additional information.

In the comments section, users shared their distaste for the concept of shrinkflation.

Advertisement

“This happened all the time with feminine hygiene products!” exclaimed a user. “I purchased a box of 50 tampons for $10 & the next time I bought it it was 45 tampons for $10.”

“So frustrating to know that the products we buy now are smaller and cost more now than years past,” added another. “Don’t get me started on how everything tastes different now too.”

“The quality is lower as well,” alleged a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sheena via TikTok and Instagram DM.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.