‘Lemon law that bad boy’: Man has to get brand-new Chevrolet towed away after only 1,000 miles

A TikTok user’s frustrating experience with his new 2024 Chevrolet Traverse has gone viral, highlighting ongoing issues with the model’s transmission.

On Aug. 29, Josh E. (@sansusername2) shared a video showing his new Chevrolet Traverse being towed away due to an alleged transmission failure. The onscreen caption reads, “Watching our Chevy get towed away while listening to a Chevy commercial.”

This isn’t the first time he’s faced issues with the vehicle. In fact, it’s the latest in a series of issues he’s documented on TikTok. Another caption reads, “Update Five!!! The engine light has returned with the new transmission after 1,000 miles.”

How did the brand-new Chevrolet break down?

In a previous video, Josh shared that the original transmission failed during a family trip just a week after purchase, with only 1,500 miles on the odometer. The TikToker had to have the car towed to a local dealer in Tennessee and return home to Texas in a rental.

After receiving the car back on Aug. 5 with a new transmission from General Motors, Josh thought his troubles were over. However, the problems resurfaced even quicker, this time after only 1,000 miles, prompting another tow to the dealership.

In his latest update, posted less than 24 hours ago, Josh explained, “We put 1,000 miles on the new transmission, and… it’s got a new code. It says engine and transmission module. P00FF was the code.” He added that the engine was “clicking and making weird noises,” leading to the decision to have it towed back to the dealer once again.

General Motors is aware of the problem

A GM Authority report from June 2024 indicates that GM has released a notice regarding transmission issues in select 2024 Chevy models. The notice, which includes the Traverse, stops short of issuing recalls, but mentions necessary repairs at dealerships.

Josh’s video has garnered significant attention and is currently sitting at 28,500 views. Commenters were quick to offer advice, with one suggesting, “Lemon law that bad boy.”

“Don’t do this to me! Just bought one 2 days ago!” another commenter shared.

“Welcome to GM, have owned 14 GM products in my time had transmission trouble with ALL of them,” a third wrote.

Other Chevrolet Traverse owners are facing similar issues

Multiple TikTok users have already documented transmission failures in their 2024 Traverses.. One user shared that her car had to be towed twice in just seven weeks after purchase, while another claims they had to have their transmission changed after only 2,000 miles.

It appears Josh E. may be based in Texas, which does have a Lemon Law. Anyone taking advantage of the law, however, must first give the manufacturer a “reasonable” number of attempts at resolving the issue.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sansusername2 via TikTok comment and to General Motors via press email.

