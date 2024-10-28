‘Kitchen is stuck like this’: Homeowner warns against Champion Homes after spending $180K

This woman bought a modular home, thinking it would be a good investment for her family’s future. Her home is already falling apart.

What is a modular home?

A modular home is exactly what it sounds like: A pre-made house built in different modules (sections or pieces) that fit together almost like a huge puzzle.

Modular homes are typically built at an indoor site and then transported to the lot where they will be built. Once transported, the home is assembled on a permanent foundation.

When you pass by a row of homes on a street, a modular home is indistinguishable from a traditionally built home.

People tend to opt for modular homes when they’re trying to save time and money.

Despite sounding like a plug-and-play home option, modular homes offer a range of customization options, from the layout to the home finishes.

What is Champion Homes?

Champion Homes is a company that builds a variety of modular and prefabricated homes, from mobile homes to houses with multiple stories to tiny homes. They also create builds for a variety of neighborhood types, from rural to urban.

It is one of the most well-known companies in the modular home space because it has been around since 1953.

A Champion Home falls apart

In a now-deleted viral video, Kayla Edwards (@kaylameade5) criticized Champion Homes, who she said she paid $180,000 for a home, for giving her a faulty kitchen and then taking too many days to repair it.

In other videos that are still up, you can see that the kitchen countertops have jagged edges and weren’t measured properly. There are cracks in the cabinets, and some of the finishings aren’t even properly glued down.

“DONT BUY CHAMPION!!!!” Edwards warned.

In a comment response, Edwards said that they saw a model of the same home they chose, but what they got looked nothing like what was promised.

She posted an update a few hours ago of the “fixed” kitchen, but it’s still subpar with remaining chips in the countertop and a kitchen sink that isn’t stable.

While some commenters were coming at Edwards, asking her what she expected for the price she paid, others came to her defense.

“You get what you paid for,” a commenter wrote.

“Has nothing to do with the materials it shouldnt look like that. You can not get good cheap labor idk what you paid but my guess is not enough. Cheap labor that literally might be their best work,” a person said.

One commenter who claims to have worked for the homebuilder says that “all they are worried about how many houses they can get out the factory.”

More problems arise

And Edwards isn’t the only one complaining about Champion.

Earlier this year, an Oklahoma family moved into their Champion home, only to find that it was littered with problems, including black mold, a falling ceiling bridge, and water damage all over the floor, KFOR, an Oklahoma news station, reported.

When one of the homeowners tried to get the issues fixed, Champion allegedly blocked their phone number. When the news station called, no one picked up the phone, and the mailbox was full, so they couldn’t even leave a message.

While these claims are unverified, several people on Reddit have complained about having an endless list of problems with their Champion home and getting little to no help from the company.

“My wife calls it the paper house,” one redditor wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Edwards for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Champion Homes via email.

