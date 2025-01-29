‘How does this even happen?’: Woman orders a Cava kid’s meal. Then she takes a closer look at her pita chips

A Cava customer is claiming that her fried pita order included an unwelcome addition, which led her to express, “I’m so disgusted. How does this even happen?”

Creator FI FI (@fiorebiella) posted her reaction to the situation on TikTok this past Friday. It has drawn more than 312,400 views as of Monday.

Claiming, “To start off no I did not plot this for views,” the creator shared a view of her plate. The on-screen caption declared, in all caps, that she found a pimple patch on her fried pita.

(For the uninitiated, pimple patches are, per Self, “Just hydrocolloid bandages in cuter, smaller, single-serve packaging. (Hydrocolloid bandages are made of a sticky, gel-like material that’s excellent at absorbing liquid; you’ve probably seen them in the first aid aisle as ‘blister bandages.’ They’re great for protecting lesions that leak fluid as they heal, which is how most pimple patches market themselves.”)

Was it deliberately placed there? Merely fell off an inattentive worker making her order? The creator did not surmise how the pimple patch got added to her plate but was singularly clear about her disgust.

How does Cava fare?

Per Yelp, the Mediterranean fast-casual chain is regarded reasonably well by the public. Sampling more than 20,000 reviews culled from 75 different locations across the U.S., Yelp contributors give Cava an average of four out of five stars.

However, the entry also features a couple of one-star reviews as its most recent offerings. One disappointed customer in Huntersville, N.C. said, “Don’t order from this location if you value your hard earned money and actually want the food you paid for. They skimp on the bowls and the dips. Literally barely a spoonful on top. It’s ridiculous and has happened way too often.”

However, many consider the chain as a better alternative to the Mexican fast-casual restaurant Chipotle.

Viewers weigh in

People seeing TikTok video reacted as you might expect.

“Baby, I’d collapse and go through all the stages of reincarnation,” one offered.

Similarly, another said, “OMG I’d literally fall apart.”

“New fear unlocked,” one said.

Someone else shared a similarly distressing experience: “Omg I was eating my cava bowl once and I bit down on a literal METAL BOLT.”

The creator responded, “Bye,” perhaps further firming up her opinion on Cava.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Cava via email.



