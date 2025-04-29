‘Wasted 50k’: Man trades his 2005 Honda for 2025 model. He has buyer’s remorse over these missing features

You’d think a car of the same make would have newer features after 20 years, but one Honda customer says this is not the case.

In a 30-second TikTok that received 2.8 million views as of this writing, Rich Pinto (@rpinto1124) goes over things their 2005 Honda CR-V has that their 2025 model, which appears to be a Civic, does not.

What features are missing?

First up is a sunglasses holder. Next is a sunroof. After is a spare tire, which Pinto points out is a “necessity.” They show that their 2025 model has an air pump but no spare tire. Finally, the 2005 model comes with “a mf folding table.”

In the comments section, viewers are baffled by Honda’s choices for the 2025 model.

One writes, “Cars not coming with spares anymore is INSANE.”

“I don’t understand why they’re getting rid of glasses holders,” a second says.

A third questions, “Why are new cars just removing every interesting thing they have and replacing it with a massive iPad on the dashboard?”

How does the Honda CR-V compare to the Civic?

Edmunds rates the most popular 2025 Honda Civic model an 8.2 out of 10. The rating for the most popular 2005 Honda CR-V model is unavailable. However, the 2005 CR-V has a consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5, while the 2025 Civic’s rating is 4.5 out of 5.

The starting MSRP for the Civic is $26,250. The MSRP for the CR-V is unavailable.

In terms of warranty, both have a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty. The drivetrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles for the Civic and three years or 36,000 miles for the CR-V. The Civic has a three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance warranty, while this is not available for the CR-V.

Features

Bluetooth comes standard for the Civic and is unavailable in the CR-V. Navigation and satellite radio are unavailable for the CR-V but are available on other styles of the Civic. The CR-V does not have keyless ignition, while it comes standard on the Civic.

Cruise control is standard for both models. Adaptive cruise control is standard for the Civic and unavailable for the CR-V. Parking assistance is unavailable for the CR-V but is available for other styles of the Civic. Both cars have cloth upholstery.

Heated seats are available for other styles of both models. Ventilated seats are unavailable for both models. Both models come standard with folding rear seats. A sunroof comes standard with the CR-V and is available on other styles of the Civic.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pinto via TikTok comment and direct message and Honda via email for more information.

