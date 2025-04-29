Woman tries to exchange Le Creuset 20 years later under warranty. Then they send her this

Le Creuset is known to make high-end kitchenware. But what happens if a product you bought from the company doesn’t last a lifetime? One customer says the company has a very generous warranty policy that’s easy to take advantage of.

Featured Video

Making a claim on a 20-year-old product

“Hi, I just made a warranty claim through Le Creuset and wanted to share with everyone my experience,” TikToker Meredith (@braffy17) begins in a video that’s accrued 183,600 views as of this writing.

She explains that about 20 years ago, she purchased a 5.5-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven from Williams-Sonoma. It’s gotten plenty of use and shows how the bottom interior of the pan is tarnished, and the stains won’t wash off.

Advertisement

She says she went to the Le Creuset website and found information about making a warranty claim under the Facts section.

“It was extremely simple,” she says of the process. “You just enter in the details about the oven or the piece that you’re trying to get a warranty claim for. You upload some pictures, give the color and size, and then submit.”

She says she heard back in a day or two that her item would be replaced. A worker sent her a link asking her to choose her top three colors, as Kiwi, the color of her Dutch oven, has been discontinued. She says she chose three greens—Artichaut, Sage, and Sea Salt— because she’s “a green girlie.”

Things go wrong

The worker let her know that Artichaut was in stock and she would be fulfilling her order in that color. However, Meredith says that when she received her package, she noticed something strange.

Advertisement

“When I opened up and got the packing slip, I saw that it is a 5.5-quart round oven, yay, but it’s in Chambray,” she says. At first, she thought only the packing slip was wrong, but when she opened the box, she saw that her Dutch oven was indeed blue rather than green.

She says more than anything, she is appreciative of the warranty and the fact that the company would cover something 20 years old.

“I think it stands to their integrity as a company, and I will continue to buy Le Creuset for their warranty and the fact that they stand by their products,” she says. “I really was impressed with this transaction.”

Before ending her video, she asks her viewers whether they’ve ever been in a situation where Le Creuset sent them the wrong color and what they would do in her shoes. She says she would feel “whiny” complaining, and that she has other options for what to do with the pot if it being blue is really a problem.

Advertisement

In the comments section, viewers share suggestions on what Meredith should do.

“Le Creuset employee here,” one writes. “Get what you wanted. If it’s not on a warehouse it’s in a store somewhere.”

A second says, “Maybe reach back out to the woman you were talking to and tell her how appreciative you are for the amazing warranty but just wanted to clear up that you were told and expecting a different color and could’ve been sent an item ment for someone else.”

Advertisement

“No lol,” a third comments. “You specifically asked for greens. I’d reach out and explain that you think there was a mistake. You payed full price, even though it was 20 years ago. You should get what you want.”

One viewer even says Meredith’s video inspired them to make their own warranty claim. “I have same pot (Kiwi, 5.5 qt round, about 20 yrs old) with identical stains despite trying everything LC recommends. Never considered a warranty claim, until now. Thanks!” they write.

What is Le Creuset’s warranty policy?

Le Creuset states on its website that it has different policies for different items. For enameled cast iron products like Meredith’s Dutch oven, the policy is as follows:

Advertisement

“Le Creuset cookware is warranted to you by Le Creuset of America, Inc. to be free from defects in material and workmanship at the time of its purchase. For this Lifetime Limited Warranty to apply, you must follow the care and use instructions provided with the utensil. This warranty covers normal household use only,” the site states.

“This Lifetime Limited Warranty begins on the date of purchase and lasts as long as a covered consumer,” it adds.

The warranty covers the original purchaser. Or someone who received the item from the original purchaser, new and unused, as a gift. The warranty is voided if the customer sells or otherwise transfers the used item to another person.

Additionally, “This warranty does not cover damage from abuse, commercial use or other non-consumer use, neglect, abnormal wear or tear, overheating, or any use not in accordance with the cookware instructions provided with the utensil.”

Advertisement

Where else can I shop with generous policies on years-old items?

Le Creuset is not the only company serving up excellent customer service for items bought years ago. Costco is known to have a generous return policy and accepts items long after most retailers’ typical 30-day return window.

The Daily Dot has previously covered a Costco shopper returning a five-year-old couch. Another returned a 2-year old HP printer after realizing the $198 device required a subscription.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Meredith via TikTok comment and Le Creuset via contact form for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.