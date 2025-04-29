‘Nothing felt weird at first’: Man gets in Uber after night at the club. Then his driver answers a call mid-ride

If you’ve taken a rideshare late at night with any regularity, you’ve probably had at least one experience that was somewhat unsettling.

One man recently shared a harrowing tale of an Uber ride he suggests could’ve ended in tragedy.

Luckily, he says that the driver took a phone call that tipped him off that things might not end well.

Now, Voyce (@voycebutler2) is calling on the company to do better.

His story freaked out some of the 118,600 people who’ve watched the TikTok. Others noted that Voyce has shared multiple tales of dramatic experiences in Ubers and otherwise, suggesting that he’s making the stories up, presumably for engagement. In the comments, Voyce denied that his stories are fake.

Uber didn’t respond to an email sent Monday afternoon.

A night out takes a scary turn

On Saturday, Voyce posted about the Uber he says he took home from the club the night before.

“My Uber ride felt normal until he said something that made my blood run cold,” Voyce begins.

He says that the driver picked him up in a clean car with the music turned down low. Everything seemed fine, so he settled in for the ride.

Roughly 10 minutes in, the phone rang. Voyce says the driver picked it up on speakerphone.

Then the Uber driver said something deeply unsettling, per Voyce.

“‘Yeah, I got him, bringing him now,’” the driver said, according to Voyce.

“I froze. I knew right then that call wasn’t meant for me to hear,” Voyce adds.

No one else was in the car, he says.

He says he tried to act natural and remain calm so as not to let on that he’d heard.

Carefully, he says he pulled out his phone and sent his location to his brother.

A chance to escape?

At that point, Voyce was determined to get out of the car before they reached their destination.

Then, he spotted a gas station. Trying to seem casual, he says he asked the driver to stop so he could get something.

“He hesitated like he didn’t want to stop, but finally, he nodded and pulled over,” Voyce says.

“The second he stopped the car, I didn’t even open the door like normal. I jumped out, sprinted inside the gas station.”

Voyce concludes, “Houston, get y’all stuff together.”

Viewers are divided

A few people in the comments shared their own stories of uncomfortable or frightening rideshare experiences.

One person said that two separate drivers took the wrong exit then joked that they weren’t going to kidnap them. “Like who says that?!” they said.

Several opined that weird things like that often happen in Houston.

Others aren’t so sure they believe Voyce’s tale.

Last week, he shared the story of purportedly getting picked up in an Uber by the long-lost brother he hadn’t seen since childhood. The story was picked up by Distractify.

Earlier this month, he posted a TikTok series about another supposed incident in an Uber when he suspects the driver was preying on him.

Also in April, he said that he reported a bad Uber ride, then got an unprompted notification that the driver was near days later.

He’s recently shared other dramatic stories, such as purportedly catching his girlfriend cheating with his best friend and finding a hidden camera in his apartment.

In response to a comment accusing him of reading “story scripts,” Voyce denied that he makes things up online.

“These are not story scripts y’all act like things cannot happen to people,” he said. “I’m actually telling a real story. It just seems like why do stuff keep happening because I keep running into stuff.”

One person said they don’t care one way or another.

“Scripted or not, you have a talent to tell stories like no other. Keep them coming!” they wrote.

Voyce did not respond to a direct message asking for comment.

