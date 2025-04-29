2-year-old TikTok star Preston Ordone, aka ‘Okay Baby,’ passes away. His family speaks out

Two-year-old TikTok star Preston Ordone passed away on April 24 following a car accident in Louisiana, according to multiple reports.

Louisiana State Police, in a news release posted to Facebook, said that Ordone was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat.” A family member has since refuted the claim.

Preston was in the vehicle with his parents, Katelynn Ordone, 25, and Jaelan Ordone, 27. Katelynn and Jaelan are reportedly seriously injured.

The crash, according to the news release, involved just one vehicle. Preston reportedly passed away at the hospital.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on I-12 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree,” the news release states. “Preston, who was seated in the rear, but improperly restrained in a child safety seat, also sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

In response to reports that Preston was not properly restrained in the vehicle, his grandfather, Glen Norris, told the New Orleans Advocate that the claim was “hurtful and painful” and that he has heard from an eyewitness that the child was properly restrained.

How did he get the name ‘Okay Baby’?

The family was often featured on Katelynn’s TikTok account, where she has 467,000 followers. Preston gained the “Okay Baby” moniker by replying to his mother’s requests with a simple “OK” before charmingly defying her.

In one of the most viewed TikToks on the account, Katelynn tells Preston, “Hey, be careful so you don’t slip and fall, OK?”

Preston says “OK” before proceeding to slip and fall while playing in the mud.

“Preston had captured the hearts of many online with his joyful spirit and endearing videos, becoming a beloved figure on social media,” a GoFundMe page for the family states. It has raised over $39,000.

Two relatives updated fans on the family’s TikTok account to reveal the extent of Katelynn and Jaelan’s injuries.

“Katelynn has multiple broken bones. She had a very bad concussion. She walked for the first time today,” one of the relatives, Brielle, said in the TikTok, which was viewed 38.3 million times since it was posted on Sunday. “Jaelen had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs. He has rods, pins in them. They’re both at different hospitals.”

Preston’s 7-year-old sister, according to the relatives, was in school at the time of the accident.

“Preston had made a huge impact on all of you guys. He made people smile, laugh. I know you guys look forward to seeing him every day,” the male relative said. “And I know if there’s mud in heaven, he’s probably has found it and is jumping and dancing in it. … We’re going to miss him a lot.”

♬ original sound – Katelynn Ordone @kate_ordone This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard.. We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal… All your prayers, love and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever

