‘Overpriced, underpowered’: Expert accuses Nissan of taking advantage of drivers with the Rogue

Car reviewing TikToker @regularcars665 has a gripe with Nissan Rogues. In a scathing review of not only the car but the people who buy them, he detailed why they’re bad purchases.

His viral clip, which garnered over 145,000 views as of Monday, prompted numerous responses from other TikTokers. Many appeared to share the same ire for the Nissan Rogue.

Rogue Hate

“If you drive a Nissan Rogue, you fall for payday loans,” he claims at the top of the video. This speculative association indicates that the TikToker doesn’t think highly of the Japanese crossover SUV. He explains why.

“The Nissan Rogue is another one of these cars that just traps the poor. It’s, unfortunately…I just got back from Australia. And America’s exploitation of the ignorant has never been more clear to me. We just eat fools,” he says, further driving the point home that the car is a bad purchase.

According to him, a combination of factors makes this so. Firstly, he says customers aren’t getting the most bang for their buck with the Rogue. Long-term usage, with Nissan Rogues, he claims, is also questionable. Then, he indicates that the steep depreciation of the car will also hurt consumers in the long run.

“And the Nissan Rogue is one of those cars,” he says. “It’s overpriced, underpowered, it’s reliability is crap and its trade-in value is even worse.”

He says this is why certain dealerships will always have these in stock. “And those buy here, pay here places are just filled with these cars,” he continues. “If you roll up in a Nissan Rogue, I’m assuming you graduated high school. But I don’t think you took any extracurricular classes.”

Criticism for Nissan Rogue drivers

The TikToker then mocks Nissan Rogue drivers as being ignorant about finances and car maintenance: “What? I gotta pay my credit card back? What? A cash advance carries interest? What? I gotta fill my tires when it gets cold? But the dealer said I only had to change my oil every 10,000 miles. What do you mean I can’t put my car in park while it’s still moving?”

He continued blasting the mental faculties of Nissan Rogue drivers before the video eventually ended.

Differing opinions

Depending on who you ask, there seem to be varying opinions on the Nissan Rogue. One Redditor who posted to the site’s R/NissanRogue sub praised the vehicle. In their comment, they stated that they’ve driven the car for 8 years, 215,000 miles without any major issues. Another person assured OP, who inquired about Nissan’s long-term dependability, that timely maintenance is key.

Automotive website Drive and Review stated that they were ambivalent about the Rogue. While they preferred older model Rogues, they said the model’s been a reliable one for Nissan for quite some time. And while they wrote it’s not “the most reliable SUV in its price range,” they claimed “it’s reliable enough.”

Repair Pal also gave the Nissan Rogue a 4/5 reliability score. Furthermore, the site states owners should expect annual maintenance costs of $467. As for “severe” repairs, the site’s report said owners should expect a 12% chance of encountering one. This is 1% higher than other compact SUV models. However, this is right in line with the “severity” of fixes for all vehicles.

TikTokers agree

Several viewers seemed to echo the reviewer’s concerns. Numerous folks wrote that the car is probably one that’s best leased, not owned.

“A Nissan rogue is a car you lease and give back. And lease another and give it back and lease another one,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “My aunt who is a nurse has had a new one on lease every 3 years for a decade. But other than that spot on most of these are owned by 450 credit.”

Others said they haven’t encountered many Nissan Rogue drivers that they like. “I have one-sided beef with their drivers, they act like it’s their first time on the road.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nissan via email and @regularcars665 via TikTok comment for further information.

