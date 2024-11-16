‘Thank God I don’t have a fob’: Dealership worker says she can’t believe drivers don’t know this about their key fob

A car dealership worker who posts on TikTok under the moniker Dwight Schrute (@dwight.schrutes.beetfarm) went viral discussing key fobs.

In a clip that garnered over 110,000 views, she states that there’s a detail seemingly a lot of people don’t know about. It’s how key fobs pack small, steel-cut keys in them. She lists all of the uses for these keys, leaving some TikTokers shocked to learn of their existence. Others, however, say they’ve known about these “secret” tiny keys all along.

Hidden keys

She begins, “So it’s come to my attention that a lot of people do not know that your key fob has a steel cut key inside.”

The dealership worker continued with their PSA regarding these “hidden” steel-cut keys. At this point in the video, she stresses their importance, and different scenarios drivers may use them in.

“There are a few reasons that you need to know about that key,” she says. “One being if your key fob is dead. Or the vehicle is not recognizing the key fob. The only way you’re getting into that vehicle if it’s locked, is with that steel cut key.”

Next, she shows a typical key fob utilized by a popular Japanese auto manufacturer. “This is a Nissan key fob. This one has just a little thing on the back,” she says, pressing her fingernail on a little switch. She pushes the switch out, allowing her to easily extract the steel cut key.

“You pull the key out. And this unlocks and locks the door,” she says. However, she warns folks that its functionality is limited to exiting and entering the vehicle. “It does not start the vehicle if you have a push-to-start.”

She then does the same with a Kia key fob.

The TikToker says folks can still start their vehicles even if their fob’s not working. “If you are ever having issues where your vehicle, the fob is not being recognized. The key is dead, whatever, you can still start your car with that key fob,” she says.

She says folks with push-to-start vehicles simply need to hold the fob up to the button. The sensors in the key fob work even without battery power. Moreover, this lets the vehicle know that it’s okay to start the ignition and you can be on your merry way.

“But those steel cut keys are what are going to unlock and lock the vehicle. Or the trunk, wherever you need. But they will not start the car if you do not have an ignition like that.”

Why is this helpful?

Typically, auto manufacturers will allow drivers to access this key by pressing a small button on their fob. This loosens the mechanism which keeps the steel cut key in place. Following this, commuters can extract the key. To the unaware, this is a handy piece of information.

Oftentimes, car battery fobs will fail, rendering the key fob useless. This could spell disaster if drivers are away from home or need to get into their vehicles. However, they can still enter their car with this key. All they need to do is locate the keyhole on their driver’s side door. If it’s not visible, there is usually a portion of the car’s door handle that can be popped off. For example, this online tutorial on how to access the keyhole on a Hyundai provides a clear demonstration of that process.

Others echo this advice

The Family Handyman blog states that several auto manufacturers have implemented the fail-safe mentioned in her video. Furthermore, the blog even recommends pressing the keyfob itself on the ignition button to start/stop the car.

However, some push-to-start vehicles employ different methods of activating engines with a dead fob. The author states some manufacturers, like Ford, have a hidden key fob holder. Drivers can refer to their specific model’s manual to locate this slot. Next, once the fob is in the correct location, commuters can start and stop their vehicles normally.

Additionally, the website states that nearly all fobs are outfitted with steel cut keys. Like the TikToker, the piece instructs readers that these are necessary to enter/exit vehicles with dead fob batteries.

Viewers weigh in

Some found it difficult to believe people didn’t know their fobs packed keys. “I’m shocked that people don’t know their key fob still has a key inside of it,” one wrote.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “I’m shocked that people DON’T know this…”

But some said they obtained this knowledge in the nick of time. “I didn’t know about it until a friend posted about it one day. And that was lucky for me because a few days later the battery died in my fob,” one said.

One TikToker pointed out that mobile applications can function as a workaround as well. “I can lock, unlock, and start my car through the app,” they said. “Yes, I know about the key, but the app is simply an added layer of assistance.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dwight.schrutes.beetfarm via TikTok comment.



