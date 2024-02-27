‘First of all let me tell you some that are not good’: Expert reveals the best used SUV you can buy today

A car expert has sparked debate online after revealing what he says is the best used SUV one can currently buy.

In a video with over 3.1 million views, TikTok user and self-proclaimed “Used Car Dealer King” Rick (@officialrickthecarguy) starts his video by saying that he’s going to reveal the best used SUV one can buy, then goes into detail about which ones do not meet his standard.

For example, he advises buyers to “stay away” from Volkswagens, says that you should “want nothing to do” with the Ford Edge, and is in general not enthusiastic about the Dodge Nitro or Durango. His problems with these vehicles range from bad transmissions to exhaust leaks.

From here, he notes that there are some cars that are good, but not the “best.” In this category, he places cars like the Toyota 4Runner. He further states that there are other vehicles that might be OK depending on preference and personal experience, such as Hyundai Santa Fe.

It is at this point that he reveals his top picks: GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, all 2015 and newer.

“You cannot go wrong with this vehicle,” he states. Later, he adds, “They did an excellent job with this interior, super comfortable, super nice vehicle. Lots of bang for your buck and the reliability of these vehicles are unmatched.”

Immediately, commenters questioned his selection.

“Yukon over a 4Runner??” asked a user.

“Would it be safe to assume this guy works for a GM dealership?” said another.

“I couldn’t disagree with u more,” declared a third.

Others said that their experience differed from Rick’s recommendations.

“Yeah, that’s a no for me. 2014 Silverado 1500. AC condenser failed, $2,000 (same for suv). 2017 GMC Yukon six speed auto transmission failed, $5,000,” recounted a commenter.

“Dud VW is not bad at all my family owned golf 1,golf 2,golf 3,golf 4 and Tiguan done over 200k miles all I have to do is change oil and breaks,” claimed a second.

This advice is also not in line with other car experts on TikTok.

For example, Rick states in his video that the GMC Acadia is “a really good SUV”—a claim contested by another car expert on TikTok, who placed it amongst the 5 worst SUVs to own.

In an additional video, a group of mechanics are asked which cars would not make it past 100,000 miles. In the video, one of the mechanics answers that Chevrolet cars are among that group; Rick puts two Chevrolet cars among his top picks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rick via TikTok direct message.