“Toyota be like ‘100k just the warm up'”: Mechanic reveals which car won’t make it to 100,000 miles

If you have any of these vehicles you might be in for a rude awakening, according to these mechanics. Accurate Auto is a Colorado-based auto repair shop that regularly posts TikToks giving people car advice, informs about common car issues, and rates different vehicles.

A recent “buyer beware” video struck a nerve with viewers, gaining a whopping 12 million views as of Sunday evening. In the 47-second each mechanic at the shop gave the one car or brand they didn’t think would make it to 100,000 miles.

To be clear, a conventional car is expected to last around 200,000 miles or 12 years. One that’s well maintained and well built can even reach 300,000 miles, according to Progressive.

So, if a mechanic is saying a car may not even last half the expected timeframe of 100,000 you may want to reconsider your vehicle choice. Cars, even used ones, are often a heavy investment, and you want one that’ll be reliable for years to come.

So who’s on the list according to these mechanics?

Mercedes

“Any Jeep”

High-end luxury cars

Audi

Chevy

If you are deadset on one of these vehicles, the same repair shop also offered advice on how to extend the life of your vehicle. They mention changing your oil on a consistent schedule and doing regular maintenance. One jokester added, “Ride your bike.”

And if you’re buying a car now, you may have better luck than in years past. The pandemic threw the car supply chain into disarray, creating a shortage of new cars and driving up the demand for used ones. While car prices have come down from their 2022 peak, used cards are still more expensive than pre-pandemic.

People in the comment section were rallying for their car of choice.

“Toyota be like ‘100k just the warm up,'” the top comment with more than 67,000 likes read.

“My first car was a Honda Civic.. she got up to 475k before I started having major issues…” a commenter wrote.

“Notice how everyone in the comments are saying their early 2000s car is still running…it’s the modern cars that don’t last,” a person chimed in.

“Mercedes are one of the most reliable cars.. why do you think Europe uses them as Taxis.. cause they are the Hondas of Europe,” a viewer wrote, disagreeing with one of the answers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Accurate Automotive for comment via TikTok direct message.