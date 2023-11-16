‘You called me. This isn’t a scam’: Call center worker says customer refuses to answer security questions

In a call with a customer service rep, a customer refused to answer basic security questions and instead asked to be transferred to the company’s president. Customer service workers say this is a common experience.

In the viral video, Angel (@angel2124ever), who works for a call center from home, says that he was supposed to go on his lunch break 18 minutes ago but was stuck on a needlessly long call with a difficult customer.

“If you’re not willing to answer any of the security questions, then I can’t even begin to start processing,” he explains to the customer.

The person on the other end refuses to answer basic security questions, like giving their mother’s maiden name, and thinks Angel is trying to scam them.

“I can assure you it’s not a scam. I’m not trying to scam you,” Angel tells the person.

Alternatively, it’s possible the person on the phone is the fraudster and isn’t answering the security questions because they don’t know the answers.

As the call continues for another two minutes, Angel remains calm with a level voice despite the person repeatedly cutting him off.

When the person asks to be transferred (to the president of the company of all people), Angel firmly says “No. I cannot transfer you because there’s no reason for me to.”

After not getting what they wanted, the customer hung up.

“Omg you handled this so well! Calm voice, even though they clearly kept bulldozing you and cutting you off. Proud of you!!” a commenter said.

“I’d ‘transfer’ them but ‘accidentally’ hang up instead,” another wrote.

The video has over 750,000 views and over a thousand comments as of Thursday morning. Angel, a full-time college student, regularly posts videos about his experiences as a call center rep. In other videos, he’s shared that a customer threatened to kill him, one accused him of being a scammer, and another was so disrespectful he had to end the call.

Many commenters offered Angel advice for the next difficult call he has.

“I always tell them, ‘you called me- this isn’t a scam’. Usually works,” a top comment read.

“You gottah start taking control of the call and put a lil bass in your voice,” a person said.

“At the third time I’ll tell them I’ll be disconnecting the call due to unable to authenticate,” another wrote.

Others were surprised to find out that these types of customer service jobs can be done from home.

“Wait… you can work for a call center from HOME?? i always thought you had to actually work at the center???” a person said.

For those curious about this job, on average, it pays about $17 an hour, according to Indeed data.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angel for comment via Instagram direct message.