‘You ate their food, didn’t you?‘: Bystander watches from window as Uber Eats driver drinks customer’s beverage

A user on TikTok is calling out an Uber Eats driver after appearing to catch them consuming a customer’s order.

In a TikTok video with over 8.1 million views, London, U.K.-based TikTok user @sxaxaxb shows an Uber Eats driver sitting on a scooter with several bags of food.

At the beginning of the video, one can see the driver holding a beverage. He then removes the top and takes a drink. After a moment, he places the top back on the drink—and places the drink back in the bag to be delivered.

When the man finally enters the building, the TikToker questions him.

“I’ve reported you, you know that?” the TikToker says. The driver appears confused. “You ate their food, didn’t you?… My friend, you’ve drank their drink, didn’t you?”

In an email to the Daily Dot, an Uber Eats spokesperson shared the following: “This footage is concerning and we are investigating. All couriers are required to follow our Community Guidelines and anyone found to be in breach of these risks losing access to the app.”

What @sxaxaxb seems to have captured is not an isolated incident. Numerous users on TikTok have alleged that DoorDash or Uber Eats drivers have consumed their orders. In January of this year, a user claimed to catch a DoorDash driver in the act of eating a customer’s order. A few months later, an Uber Eats customer said that a driver stole her food—but still delivered her drink.

In the comments section of @sxaxaxb’s video, some users made jokes about the situation.

“Should be called ‘Uber eats your food,’” wrote a user.

A few even shared similar experiences.

“My just eat one marked mine as delivered sat outside my house and eat my food,” recalled a commenter. “I went out to get it and he just laughed in my face.”

“Thats why most restaurants seal the boxes and bags,” observed a second.

Others claimed that this video has led them to be suspicious about their own orders.

“I understand now why when I ordered my food something missing , or food or drink not full,” said a commenter.

“Hmm my drink was 70% ice maybe the driver had his own ice and poured out some,” speculated another.

Above all, many claimed that seeing this video and others like it have put them off using food delivery services altogether.

“Yep that me Neva using Uber eats Eva again,” stated a user.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sxaxaxb via TikTok direct message.