‘See, Wendy’s, this is how you do it’: Burger King customer orders Addams Family Whopper meal. How does it stack up to the Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal?

After trying the Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal, a Burger King customer posted a TikTok saying the Addams Family Whopper Meal is the better deal.

TikToker @thespiritednerds has reached over 2.2 million views on their viral video. They told viewers in the caption, “I only bought this out of spite for how terrible Wendy’s did with Spongebob.”

What is Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal?

Wendy’s “Krabby Patty Kollab” features a “Pineapple Under the Sea” Frosty with pineapple and mango purée swirls, as well as the famous Krabby Patty burger from SpongeBob SquarePants. Today states that the meal was made available in the United States, Canada, and Guam starting Oct. 8.

A Wendy’s customer was featured in Daily Dot headlines sharing exactly what the SpongeBob meal includes and why he thinks it’s a scam. He claims the Krabby Patty is “just a Dave’s Double with Big Mac sauce” and that the Frosty was “insanely watery.”

“All they did was take a vanilla frosty and stick some pineapple goo at the bottom,” the TikToker added.

What is the Addams Family Collab?

To start their video, @thespiritednerd added an on-screen caption to tell viewers their meal is the “Burger King Addams Family Collab.”

On the Burger King website, the Addams Family Menu is a separate menu that features a total of four items, “each inspired by a different character from the beloved animated films.”

Out of the four options available, the first and most popular item is “Wednesday’s Whopper,” a flame-grilled Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions, all toasted on a purple bun.

The second item, “Thing’s Rings,” is BK’s signature crispy onion rings “served in themed packaging of The Addams Family’s beloved, but mysterious one-handed helper – Thing!”

If you’re interested in a dessert, the collaboration also offers “Gomez’s Churro Fries” and “Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake.” Burger King states that The Addams Family Collab was made available at participating locations on Thursday, Oct. 10.

@thespiritednerd first records the Addams Family meal sitting in front of them and says, “Wendy’s, this is how you do it.”

The TikToker shows that they received four items—Wednesday’s Whopper, an Addams Family-themed crown, an order of Things Rings, and Gomez’s Churro Fries.

“Look at this,” the TikToker says as they open the packaging of their Wednesday’s Whopper. The burger looks as described on the BK website, with a striking purple sesame seed bun.

Before ending their video, the TikToker questions Wendy’s, “Can you imagine if we would have gotten a Krabby Patty like this?”

Viewers react

“Wendys didn’t even have the right bun,” a user told @thespiritednerd in the comments section of their video.

Another Wendy’s customer was featured in Daily Dot headlines with the same complaint. “Honestly, I’m kind of disappointed in the presentation. Like, bro. It’s a Krabby Patty. Where the seeds at?” the TikToker said, referring to the burger bun.

The iconic SpongeBob Krabby Patty consists of a secret patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, and mustard between two sesame seed buns.

“Imagine if they did the color patties from that one SpongeBob episode,” a commenter suggested, adding, “every time you order you get a different color.”

One mentioned, “For Wendy’s to always be so quick with their comebacks statements they’ve been really quiet about this lately.”

“Oh.. they know,” @thespiritednerd responded.

The Daily Dot reached out via email to request a comment from @thespiritednerd, Wendy’s, and Burger King.

