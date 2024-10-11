‘They’re scamming us’: Customer demands answers after ordering Wendy’s SpongeBob meal for $14

“I’m ready! I’m ready! I’m ready!” customers exclaimed as they eagerly awaited the Wendy’s x SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration. But when Oct. 8—the day the Krabby Patty meal dropped—came, it was a big letdown for many customers.

One popular food TikToker called the meal “a sloppy, boring collab,” citing presentation and taste issues. While that creator rated the meal a three out of 10, another Wendy’s customer who recently tried the meal went a step further. TikTok user Noah (@ughhh_idkk) is calling the meal a straight-up “scam.”

“Don’t buy the Krabby Patty Meal. It’s a scam,” Noah warns in the text overlay of his video, which was viewed over 1.5 million times.

“First of all, it’s just a Dave’s Double with Big Mac sauce,” he says, revealing his burger.

His complaints don’t stop there. “This frosty is horrible,” he adds. “Mine was insanely watery. All they did was take a vanilla frosty and stick some pineapple goo at the bottom.”

The Pineapple Under the Sea frosty is, indeed, a vanilla frosty with pineapple and mango-flavored puree, according to the Wendy’s website.

To add insult to injury, Noah says the fries weren’t fresh. “And, of course, the fries were cold,” he continues.

Noah also took issue with the meal’s presentation.

“There was nothing cool that comes with it. There’s no special box. You just get a normal Wendy’s bag,” Noah says, tossing the bag in the trash. “They’re scamming us $14 for this…”

Then he addresses Wendy’s directly.

“Wendy’s, I’m disappointed. What the [expletive] is this?” he asks.

What do viewers think of the Krabby Patty Meal?

Viewers are wondering the same thing.

“Mine tasted like a regular burger brooo,” one agreed.

“No sesame bun either,” another said.

That viewer is referring to the fact that the iconic cartoon Krabby Patty comes with a sesame seed bun, while the Wendy’s take on the Krabby Patty does not.

“Wendy missed the target so far. Kelp fries, kelp shake, cool box art something brah,” a third said.

Wendy’s customers on Reddit have called the meal “mid” and “just a regular cheeseburger,” while a few enjoyed it. However, one of the most common complaints was that there was nothing special about the burger or presentation.

Is the Wendy’s Krabby Patty just a Dave’s Double?

A common claim is that the Krabby Patty is just a Dave’s Double rebranded. However, there are a few differences, according to Wendy’s. The difference between the two comes down to the amount of meat, number of cheese slices, and the sauces.

Here’s what each burger consists of:

Krabby Patty : patty (secret formula), lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup.

: patty (secret formula), lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Wendy’s Krabby Patty : “a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef,*** two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun,” according to a press release.

: “a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef,*** two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun,” according to a press release. Wendy’s Dave’s Double: “a half-pound* of fresh British beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, Heinz ketchup, Heinz mayo, and onion on a toasted bun,” according to the site.

The Daily Dot reached out to Noah via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Wendy’s via press email.

