‘I had high hopes’: Wendy’s customer orders SpongeBob meal for $13. Then she opens the burger

Is the SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patty Meal from Wendy’s worth it? A popular food TikToker reviewed it for her viewers, and she calls it “a sloppy, boring collab.”

Featured Video

Paramount and Wendy’s collaborated to release the Krabby Patty meal in honor of SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary on Oct. 8.

The collab was long-rumored, but fans were eagerly awaiting official confirmation and its drop. But is it worth the hype?

If you ask foodie TikToker Jes (@jes_foodie), who has 30,000 followers, she’d tell you no.

Advertisement

Jes, who had “high hopes” for the meal, says she was left disappointed with it. She reviewed it in a TikTok that’s garnered 667,000 views.

Krabby Patty Meal presentation

“First of all, why do they give it to you in a bag like this?” she asks, referring to Wendy’s normal to-go bag.

Jes wanted to see the meal be placed in a thoughtfully designed Krabby Patty-themed container.

Advertisement

She then takes the fries and the burger out of the bag. Both are in the usual Wendy’s packaging.

“Honestly, I’m kind of disappointed in the presentation. Like, bro. It’s a Krabby Patty. Where the seeds at?” she says, referring to the burger bun.

The iconic Krabby Patty consists of a secret vegetarian patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, and mustard between two sesame seed buns.

The Wendy’s version includes “a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef,*** two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

Krabby Patty Meal taste

After biting into the burger, Jes shrugs.

“It’s a Wendy’s burger with the special sauce,” she says. “I feel like I expected a little bit more.”

On the flip side, she likes the Under the Sea Pineapple frosty. “It’s good,” she says.

Advertisement

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty consists of a Vanilla Frosty with a pineapple and mango-flavored puree added to it.

The score?

“Honest rating: like a 3 out of 10,” the content creator says before explaining her low rating. “First of all, it’s SpongeBob. Y’all need to go all out. … There was no thought put into, like packaging. The burger was good. It’s a Wendy’s burger, but it’s, like, you gotta make it stand out.”

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Jes’ video racked up over 667,000 views. Viewers agreed the meal looked like a letdown and thanked Jes for saving them money.

“I [would have] expected them to go all out with the wrappers, bags etc,” one viewer wrote.

“Its just daves double burger,” a second commented.

Advertisement

The Dave’s Double consists of, according to the site, “a half-pound* of fresh British beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, Heinz ketchup, Heinz mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.”

“I don’t go to Wendy’s but for SpongeBob I was going to go but now I’m not,” a third shared.

“Thank you for reviewing this ! I’m saving money now that’s upsetting I was actually excited,” a fourth wrote.

The cost of the meal varies by location, but Jes says she paid $13 for hers.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Jes via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Wendy’s via press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.