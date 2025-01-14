‘Gave up my BMW and came over’: Woman says this new Buick with a $380 car payment is the new ‘it car’ for girls. Then she shows this feature

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing that she received a great deal for her recently purchased Buick—even after girlifying it.

Kyana Nicole (@thekyana.nicole), a home and lifestyle blogger, said that she recently bought the new car. She added, too, that her monthly payment is less than the nation’s average—which ranges between $500 and $700—even though she opted for extraneous features.

For instance, Nicole said her vehicle has “pretty pink lights, a heated steering wheel, and a garnet interior.” Despite this, Nicole said she only pays $380 each month.

Nicole suggested the payment was well worth it, in part, because this was her dream car.

“Baddies drive Buicks,” Nicole wrote in the accompanying text overlay of her TikTok video. As of Sunday, Nicole’s video amassed more than 1.4 million views.

Are these the new ‘it girl’ car?

Nicole may have been onto something: Buicks are popular with women. Of course, everyone should feel encouraged to buy them, though.

According to S&P Global, Buick and Toyota models are extremely popular among women.

“Among the top 25 brands in the United States, Buick ranked highest in 2022 of women’s share of brand, at 55% of personal new vehicle registrations,” a 2023 blog post from S&P Global read. Buick, the site said, was followed by Mitsubishi, Mini, Lexus, Infiniti, Mazda, and Kia.

S&P said there are benefits to making cars perceived as being “made for women.” For one thing, in the U.S. alone, women make up more than half of the population. Plus, according to S&P, women tend to be more brand-loyal than men.

Buicks, in particular, might be viewed as girlier because it is one of the few cars from General Motors (GM) that has made a concerted effort to reach out to women drivers.

“The majority of the OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] now have a minority dealer organization, but GM takes it a step further: They have a Women’s Retail Network,” said Marc Bland, the chief diversity officer for S&P Global Mobility.

Drivers seem eager to get similar Buicks

In the comments section of Nicole’s video, some fellow Buick drivers said they were over the moon with their purchases.

“Yes, gave up my BMW and came over to the Buick Envista all black and she’s [great],” one user said, using a string of fire emoji to show her excitement. As for monthly payments, the second Buick driver said she’s charged $328 per month.

“Them new Buicks are elite idc idc,” another added.

“I just got my new Buick Envision Sport Touring with red exterior and garnet interior just like yours a few days ago!!!! LOVE!!!” a third viewer shared.

Others were in disbelief at how much Buick has apparently upgraded.

“Wait a damn minute… that’s a BUICK? IT LOOKS LIKE A MERCEDES,” one woman said.

“Hold up… This is a Buick?” another asked. “It’s nice!!”

Most commenters, however, were amazed that Nicole had such a low monthly car payment.

“$380 is cheap!!! Good job,” one viewer wrote.

“$380 is a flex,” one commenter said.

“Girl, great payment fr,” another added.

To this comment, Nicole responded, “Buick handled business!!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nicole via TikTok comment and to Buick through email.

