‘They all said something different’: Mechanics break down the most common issues they’ve seen with Buicks

Have a Buick or considering getting one? Here are the most common issues you may have to deal with, according to mechanics who’ve gone viral on TikTok recently.

If you don’t know much about cars, here are some Buick basics. Buicks are known for being a luxury car that offers a comfortable driving experience with plush interiors and lots of extra amenities and tech.

While they’re in the luxury category, they’re on the more affordable end. They’re known for being one of the more reliable American brand cars, but still don’t beat out Japanese brands like Toyota, Lexus, Honda, and Acura known for exceptional reliability when it comes to consumer reports.

You may end up seeing more Buicks on the road as they shift their focus to producing SUVs and crossovers, which are increasing in popularity compared to sedans (Americans love for things to be bigger).

In the TikTok posted by @accurateautoinc, an auto repair shop out in Colorado, their resident social media guy went around asking the mechanics what common issue Buicks have.

They gave a variety of answers, including:

Valve cover gaskets

Oil pans

Failing emissions – “We’ve had like three of them in the shop in the past week.”

Water pumps

Turbos

Oil filter housing leaking

Timing chains

Transmissions

And our favorite answer because it’s just so direct:

“All the same shit that goes along with any other GM product.”

We’re not sure who’s running @accurateautoinc’s TikTok, but they’ve been hitting on important questions current and future car owners have and getting rewarded with viral hits.

Their most popular video at more than 14 million views is of mechanics calling out what car isn’t going to make it to 100,000 miles (the minimum long-term life of a car), right after that at 13 million is how to change your brakes, and then with 6 million a breakdown of the car brands you should never own (in their opinion).

The Daily Dot has covered several of the mechanic shop’s videos including their take on what cars will make it past 250,000 miles, common issues with newer Hondas, and the age-old debate on Honda Accord vs. Toyota Camry.

The Buick video has dozens of comments with people giving their own take.

“Buicks are great cars if you take care of them,” a person pointed out.

“I loved my Buick I had a 07 lacrosse got it in 2013 and lasted to 2023,” another shared.

“they all said something different. so definitely avoid,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the mechanic shop via email.