‘Revolting and evil’: National Parks Ranger receives an alarming email. Then he writes a scathing, viral Facebook post

On Valentine’s Day, Brian Gibbs arrived at work at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa, expecting another day dedicated to educating visitors about the country’s natural and cultural heritage. Instead, his career as an Education Park Ranger was abruptly cut short. Without prior warning, he lost access to his government email mid-afternoon. By 3:45pm, he had been officially terminated.

Featured Video

Heartbroken and blindsided, Gibbs took to Facebook that evening to express his devastation. His ranger termination post quickly went viral, sparking widespread public outcry and igniting discussions about the current state of the National Park Service (NPS) and federal employment practices.

‘I am the resistance’

Gibbs had devoted years of his life to his position at Effigy Mounds, serving as an ambassador for the National Park Service and a guide to thousands of visitors. Yet, on Feb. 14, his dream job was “ripped out from under [his] feet.”

Advertisement

His viral ranger termination Facebook post, laden with frustration and disappointment, detailed the abrupt nature of his dismissal. The post garnered thousands of shares, with supporters expressing outrage over what many perceived as an unjust firing.

‘Things are not OK. I am not OK.’

Social media platforms erupted with reactions from both current and former park employees, as well as the general public. Many expressed their solidarity with Gibbs, while others pointed to systemic issues within the National Park Service, particularly staffing shortages and underfunding tied to the ranger termination.

The controversy quickly spread to Reddit, where discussions on r/NationalPark and other communities analyzed the implications of Gibbs’s firing. Many speculated that his termination was part of a larger pattern of federal job cuts impacting the NPS.

Advertisement

‘Until our paths cross down the trail’

Gibbs is not alone. His firing is just one of several recent terminations within the National Park Service, reportedly linked to federal budget cuts and restructuring initiatives. The impact of these reductions has led to concerns about:

Visitor Experience: Fewer rangers mean fewer guided programs and educational opportunities for parkgoers.

Fewer rangers mean fewer guided programs and educational opportunities for parkgoers. Conservation Efforts: Reduced staff limits the ability to maintain and protect historical and ecological sites.

Reduced staff limits the ability to maintain and protect historical and ecological sites. Employee Morale: Many current NPS employees now fear for their own job security, leading to increased stress and burnout.

While national park visitation has increased by 16% since 2010, staffing levels have decreased by 20%, creating significant operational strain. Parks like Zion National Park have struggled with overcrowding, long wait times, and an uptick in vandalism, as fewer staff members are available to manage growing visitor numbers.

Advertisement

The National Park Service has struggled to balance these surging attendance numbers with reduced federal funding, putting increased pressure on rangers and other park employees.

Both sides oppose federal cuts

The staffing crisis has prompted opposition from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, who recognize the economic and cultural value of well-maintained national parks. According to a Politico report, even some members of the Republican Party, traditionally supportive of budget reductions, have expressed concerns over recent federal cuts. Lawmakers argue that defunding national parks not only threatens conservation efforts but also impacts tourism, which is a major economic driver in many states.

Since the news of his firing broke, Gibbs has received overwhelming support from the public, with some calling for his reinstatement. Some have used the moment to highlight ongoing issues within federal agencies, demanding better transparency and fair employment practices.

Advertisement

On a Reddit thread about Gibbs’ ranger termination post that has received more than 106,000 upvotes, readers didn’t hold back their outrage.

“I hate this so much. I have so much appreciation for national park rangers. They are some of the best people. This is so unfair and truly effed up,” one wrote.

Another called the firing, “revolting and evil. These people do essential work and change our country for the better in every way.”

Advertisement

And a reader north of the U.S. border called out the lack of civic uprising over the sweeping firings and spending cuts at the federal level.

“Speaking as a Canadian, I am waiting for what exactly will edge Democrats from simply voicing support or outrage on social media and actually doing something about all this absurdity. If this were France, there would have been general strikes weeks ago. The Dems just seem so…feckless and apathetic towards any legitimate resistance.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.