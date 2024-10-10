‘These are going to be everywhere’: Blaze Pizza customer has to scan barcode before getting Zero Sugar Coca-Cola . And she only has 18 seconds to do it

There’s a common understanding in many American fast food restaurants that, if there’s a soda fountain accessible to customers, refills are free.

Featured Video

The history of free refills in the United States dates back to early coffeehouses and diners, where owners would try to entice customers with the promise of free coffee and soda. Now, after over a century of this common practice, it would seem that restaurants are pulling away from the idea.

According to Marketplace, McDonald’s is planning to phase out self-service soda machines by 2032, and other restaurants have been seen moving their drink dispensers behind the counter.

For those that haven’t moved their drink dispensers, they can come up with some pretty innovative ways to keep customers from refilling their drinks, as recently observed in a video from TIkTok user @phatprincessa with over 151,000 views.

Advertisement

Why does getting a drink require a QR code?

In her video, the TikToker shows a soda dispenser at a Blaze Pizza location. When she depresses the handle on the dispenser, no soda comes out.

“So, the drinks don’t work unless you scan this barcode,” she says, noting a barcode on the cup. Upon scanning, a timer begins on the screen next to the soda fountain. “And then it’s gonna give me 18 seconds.”

The TikToker seems surprised by this, with the 18 seconds allowed for her to fill up her drink causing her to act in a hurried, erratic manner.

Advertisement

“They are done with you stealing drinks,” she concludes.

Blaze Pizza is not alone

This TikToker isn’t the first to observe, or be annoyed by, soda dispensers of this nature.

Last year, another TikTok user expressed their frustration at Pepsi’s “Fast Fill” mechanism, which limited the amount of soda they could put into their cup.

Advertisement

The user’s video showed that, after scanning their QR code, they were given 30 seconds to fill up their cup; however, they were limited in the amount of ounces that could be poured with their QR code.

This development is curious, as soda is relatively cheap to provide for restaurant owners. As noted by Inc., the profit margin on soft drinks is incredibly high, ranging between 90% to 95% or more.

In the comments section, users noted their own experiences with such devices, with many claiming that their time utilizing these machines had been largely negative. Others simply expressed their distaste for the idea.

Advertisement

“It literally takes me a minute to decide what I’m going to drink. Sometimes I even change my mind and dump out a drink for another,” said a user. “I’d be furious!”

“Honestly if they are going that far, they also need to make sure the machines are getting cleaned properly,” added another.

“The one I saw at Great Wolf Lodge had an oz limit and stopped filling the cup which sucks when the syrup has run out but it counted as a refill,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blaze Pizza via email and @phatprincessa via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.